Nikki Entzel guilty on all charges in conspiracy to commit murder trial
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring to kill her husband, Chad Entzel, in December 2019 for life insurance money, has been found guilty of the charge by a jury in her Bismarck trial Tuesday. The jury also returned verdicts on two other charges: Conspiracy to commit arson: Guilty Conspiracy to tamper with […]
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021. Schreiber pleaded guilty...
Update: Murder victim’s name released
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight. Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. It happened at around 11:30 last night. Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and...
Police investigate second fatal shooting in as many weeks in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Bismarck police are investigating a late-night shooting after a Bismarck man was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot. It is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of E...
Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant is facing terrorizing charges after witnesses told police she wielded a knife during a bar fight in late September. An off-duty police officer said he was in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar when 25-year-old Jade Cianni was in...
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say they found more than 20,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. Police said they searched the Bismarck residence of 34-year-old David Rogers on Sept. 30. They said they were entering the residence while Rogers attempted to flush pills...
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes. The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable...
Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead […]
If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right
There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.
North Bismarck Subway hit by armed robbery Monday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at a north Bismarck Subway store. According to police reports, officers responded to the Subway store on North Grandview Lane around 10:26 p.m., after receiving a call of a masked man robbing the store with a gun. When the officers arrived, they […]
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
Medical Center suffers computer network problem
They're not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.
Are bricks still as popular as they were years ago?
And like the company, bricks have withstood the test of time.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
Alright, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back and a killing freeze is on the way for most of North Dakota and including Bismarck. Copywrite Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby." Expect freeze warnings to be issued for most of the state. A pretty substantial cold front is moving into the...
CHI St. Alexius hosts community hiring event
Some job openings focus on supply chain, phlebotomy, food and nutrition, clinic office assistants, and more.
Miscommunication problems in funding new public health facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Funding a new public health building has been a hot topic of discussion between the Bismarck City and Burleigh County Commissions. The two commissions have a joint powers agreement to operate the facility. This building is causing headaches for both the Burleigh County Commission and the...
