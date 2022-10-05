ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

This Is What An $815 Apartment For Rent In The Bay Area Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmXO6_0iN6oYvP00

Bay Area apartments are notoriously expensive. According to Payscale, housing expenses in San Francisco are 241% higher than the national average.

TikTok content creator Marre (@marre.xm) specializes in finding cheap apartment deals in major cities and taking a look around inside to see exactly what your money can get you at rare price points.

In a recent video, he takes a look inside a cheap studio apartment inside the Claridge Hotel LLC. building located in Oakland, CA.

The rental at 634 15th Street in Oakland, CA has one bathroom and is listed for $815-$1000 a month. According to RentCafe, the average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,816.

The first thing you see when entering the space virtually is the "bathroom", which Marre describes as "horrific."

Though no toilet is pictured, there is a sink with outdated wooden accents and a questionable corner that looks like it desperately needs to be deep cleaned.

Moving on to the main living space, the apartment is only 110 square feet and is extremely tiny. After accounting for the bed and shelving, there isn't much room to move around except for a small closet that Marre points out looks "dirty."

I COULDNT EVE- #oakland #bayarea #martheapartmenthunter #oaklandapartment #goldenstatewarriors #california #norcal #apartmenttour #apartmentdecor #apartmenttherapy #apartmenthacks #apartmenthunting

TikTok users in the comments pointed out that a few essentials appeared to be missing.

"Where is the toilet? The kitchen? This is a bedroom for $800 😳" one user asked.

"Do they cook and use the bathroom down the hall? 😫 Like I'm so confused" another person questioned.

Locals explained, however, that this is typical given the studio's location.

"No one from here would ever live there… Chile u can’t find anything liveable in Oakland under $2000/month & that’s being generous" one woman explained.

"Bay living for ya 🥲 we struggling" someone else confirmed.

Marre concludes the video by saying, "overall this apartment needs to be $110."

Contrary to the 4.3-star score the building currently has on the listing site, 16 people assigned 1.8 stars to the location on Google, explaining that despite its name, Claridge Hotel isn't really a hotel. The property's small and cheap studios are typically rented by tenants looking for short or long-term low-income housing opportunities.

"There is a communal bathroom and shower area on each floor for each sex and a laundry area in the basement with specific hours to do laundry," wrote one reviewer under the name of ER.

With a "Crime and Safety" score of C- on Niche, Oakland, CA doesn't seem like the best place to move to.

While cheap apartments are hard to come by, in this case, you won't get much space for your money, and safety can be an issue with this rental.

Comments / 6

Sasscrotch!
3d ago

I find it hard to believe that you can find a place to rent in the SF Bay Area for $815!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Low Income Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Claridge Hotel Llc
morningbrew.com

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
House Digest

The Best Place To Buy A Home And Get The Most For Your Money, According To An Expert - Exclusive

Whether you are purchasing your first home, moving on from your current residence, or buying a property to flip, you always want the best return on your investment. If you are not dead set on a specific location, it helps to do your research and check out what the cost of buying a home from state to state is. House prices can vary dramatically depending on where you live so a two-bedroom home in Kansas City will surely not be the same price as the identical type of home in New York City. If you are looking for the cheapest places to buy a home in America, it can be an ideal way to make every dollar of your real estate budget count.
DETROIT, MI
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy