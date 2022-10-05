The Red Raiders start the game off with a curve ball for fans and others with starting freshman QB Behren Morton. Morton drove down the field on the opening possession and scored to take a 7-0 lead over 7th ranked Oklahoma State. The Cowboys did drive down the field and score on the next drive after a failed onside kick from Texas Tech to make it a tie game at 7-7. Oklahoma State would be the next to strike on to make it a 14-7 game after a 6 play 69-yard drive. The Cowboys kicked a field goal shortly after to put them up by 10, 17-7. Texas Tech got the ball on the next possession and scored after a 9-yard run from QB Behren Morton to shorten the deficit to only 3, 17-14. Texas Tech took the lead on a 4-yard passing touchdown form Morton too Xavier White to make it a 4-point ball game, 21-17. To end the half both teams would kick field goals to make it a 24-20 game Red Raiders in the lead. Morton is 24/39 for 220 yards and 2 passing touchdowns and one with his legs to close the first half on his first career start for the Red Raiders.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO