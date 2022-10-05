Read full article on original website
Related
Magic 106.5
Texas Tech falls on the road to 7th ranked Oklahoma State 41-31
The Red Raiders start the game off with a curve ball for fans and others with starting freshman QB Behren Morton. Morton drove down the field on the opening possession and scored to take a 7-0 lead over 7th ranked Oklahoma State. The Cowboys did drive down the field and score on the next drive after a failed onside kick from Texas Tech to make it a tie game at 7-7. Oklahoma State would be the next to strike on to make it a 14-7 game after a 6 play 69-yard drive. The Cowboys kicked a field goal shortly after to put them up by 10, 17-7. Texas Tech got the ball on the next possession and scored after a 9-yard run from QB Behren Morton to shorten the deficit to only 3, 17-14. Texas Tech took the lead on a 4-yard passing touchdown form Morton too Xavier White to make it a 4-point ball game, 21-17. To end the half both teams would kick field goals to make it a 24-20 game Red Raiders in the lead. Morton is 24/39 for 220 yards and 2 passing touchdowns and one with his legs to close the first half on his first career start for the Red Raiders.
Magic 106.5
Three Reasons Why Texas Tech Will Win at OSU; Three Reasons Tech Will Lose
This is a look into what we could see in the Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) game on Saturday afternoon. Three reasons the Red Raiders could win the game, and three reasons they could come up short. I’m a bad news first type of guy, so, as usual we’ll start with the reasons Tech could lose, first.
Texas Tech Football Boosts Chances in Stillwater Tremendously
I talk about uniforms a lot on the radio and people always tell me they don't matter. They say, 'Who cares what they wear, just win.' Well, to that I say, 'bah humbug.' I believe in the Deion Sanders school of thought when it comes to uniforms. You look good,...
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Wichita Eagle
He jumped on back of a semi in Kansas, then hung on for 130 miles, Oklahoma cops say
When a semitruck driver left a Kansas shipping yard, driving south toward Oklahoma, he had no idea someone was hanging on to his trailer, according to local news reports. He made it over 100 miles before other drivers on Interstate 35 caught his attention by flashing their lights, KOTV reported. Others called 911.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
agjournalonline.com
Popularity of milkweed seed continues to grow
Sales of native seed blends that include milkweed continue to increase every year at Johnston’s Seed Company, which has been around longer than Oklahoma has been a state. “It’s growing and getting bigger every year,” said Brian Weathers, who oversees native seed and conservation sales at the company’s retail store and warehouse in Enid, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OKC VeloCity
Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park
Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
TheHorse.com
Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Comments / 0