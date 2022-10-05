Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
How to Watch: #15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1) vs Army Black Knights (1-3)
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | Truist Field (31,500 capacity, turf) Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android) Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI. Instagram: @WakeFootball. Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Gold Pants. : Wake -16.5. Over/Under: 65.5. ESPN Matchup Predictor: 85% chance to...
Dynamite recruit eyeing return visit to Durham
Naas Cunningham took an unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team's 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils. Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, ...
Dusan Mahorcic Focused On Winning At NC State
NC State post Dusan Mahorcic discusses his time in Raleigh, competing with D.J. Burns, the upcoming season, and much more!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. You've had a very unique journey. What do you want to get out of this year?. Win some championships, man. We...
Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut
Brooks recently finished his collegiate career after five seasons split between North Carolina and Mississippi State.
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win
RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy
EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
Frampton Construction completes final facility at Eastgate 540
Charlotte, N.C. – Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed construction of a new 204,000-square-foot facility at Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale, N.C. Constructed of concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame, the speculative industrial...
39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12
Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Driver hits sprinkler line in Raleigh parking deck
Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area.
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
Foodie News: Fair food, a new rooftop restaurant and more
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just six days (but who is counting) until the 2022 edition of the NC State Fair! And what does that mean???? Guilt-free indulgences and all calorie-free! Check out this year’s line-up of palate-pleasing “fair food” – like frozen banana pudding tacos, chicken pot pie biscuits, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick and deep fried piggy tails (yes, deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup). Check out the line-up at this year’s State Fair which runs Oct. 13-23. And don’t forget the “lunch pass” option to enjoy for weekday lunches. All the details here on their Facebook page. Oh, and they have rides and games too.
