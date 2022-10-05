ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

How to Watch: #15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1) vs Army Black Knights (1-3)

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | Truist Field (31,500 capacity, turf) Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android) Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI. Instagram: @WakeFootball. Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Gold Pants. : Wake -16.5. Over/Under: 65.5. ESPN Matchup Predictor: 85% chance to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dynamite recruit eyeing return visit to Durham

Naas Cunningham took an unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team's 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils. Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, ...
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

Dusan Mahorcic Focused On Winning At NC State

NC State post Dusan Mahorcic discusses his time in Raleigh, competing with D.J. Burns, the upcoming season, and much more!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. You've had a very unique journey. What do you want to get out of this year?. Win some championships, man. We...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win

RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy

EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Frampton Construction completes final facility at Eastgate 540

Charlotte, N.C. – Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed construction of a new 204,000-square-foot facility at Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale, N.C. Constructed of concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame, the speculative industrial...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
raleighmag.com

39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12

Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver hits sprinkler line in Raleigh parking deck

Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Fair food, a new rooftop restaurant and more

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just six days (but who is counting) until the 2022 edition of the NC State Fair! And what does that mean???? Guilt-free indulgences and all calorie-free! Check out this year’s line-up of palate-pleasing “fair food” – like frozen banana pudding tacos, chicken pot pie biscuits, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick and deep fried piggy tails (yes, deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup). Check out the line-up at this year’s State Fair which runs Oct. 13-23. And don’t forget the “lunch pass” option to enjoy for weekday lunches. All the details here on their Facebook page. Oh, and they have rides and games too.
RALEIGH, NC

