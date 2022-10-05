Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce from Miguel

Earlier this year, singer Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi, both 36, appeared to have reconciled — but it didn’t last.

Nazanin has filed for divorce after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reports.

Mandi noted that there was a prenup in place.

The two first announced their separation a year ago.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

However, less than six months after their separation, Mandi posted pics of them kissing. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of us.”

Miguel posted the same photos. He wrote, “Love heals . Proud of us ❤️‍🔥.”

The pair also spent Valentine’s Day together. Nazanin posted a pic from their dinner on her Instagram Story. She captioned the pic, “Last night was special.”

In December, Nazanin and Miguel has many speculating that they rekindled their romance when she posted a pic of herself and Miguel after she underwent eye surgery. Along with a clip, she wrote, “He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol. [He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch."

Miguel and Nazanin were dating for 10 years before he popped the question in 2016. They tied the knot in the winter of 2018 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

At the time, the newlyweds told People magazine that their wedding was "an indescribable day filled with so much love, light and positivity."

A year before he popped the question, Miguel opened up on his views on marriage, telling Hot 97, “The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all. I think I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that.”

He added, “I just follow my instincts. I think she's learned that, and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”