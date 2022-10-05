Orange Line running even slower in slow zones after month-long shutdown for a major makeover #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch

Read full article on original website
First few days of new fare gates at North Station pose a challenge to some commuters
Since the start of October, passengers have had to swipe to get in or out of the commuter rail platform. Passengers getting on or off the commuter rail at North Station are facing a new barrier this week — literally. Since the start of the month, passengers entering or...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
Nashua police says officers stopped more than 70 drivers Wednesday for driving more than 20 mph above speed limit
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police say they are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving throughout the city. Officers set up a heavy presence along the Everett Turnpike on Wednesday and stopped 147 cars in just five hours, officials said. More than half of those drivers were going at...
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
Mystic River Generating Station Sale Expected At Year’s End
The 50 or so waterfront acres of land owned by the power generating company Constellation has not yet been sold. The sprawling industrial site across from the Encore Casino and Hotel, has most often recently been discussed as a likely place for the Kraft Family to locate a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, which the Kraft Family owns.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
West Roxbury pedestrian struck by vehicle, suffers life-threatening injuries
BOSTON — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy road in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. Crime tape blocked off traffic late Tuesday night along Spring Street between Centre Street and Powell Street. The crash appeared to occur along a stretch of Spring...
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
‘An emotional moment’: Cambridge Historical Commission hears proposal to demolish Middle East
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Historical Commission heard a preliminary proposal to demolish the iconic Middle East restaurant and music venue in Central Square. The Middle East first opened as a Lebanese restaurant in the 70s and started booking live music in the 80s. The club’s owner has filed...
Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods
Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!
Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
David Mayo, new chief of Boston's Office of Returning Citizens, asks those citizens for advice
For his first public event after being named director of the Boston Office of Returning Citizens, David Mayo convened a group of formerly incarcerated people, their counselors and service providers Thursday evening to ask for their help in creating “the greatest returning citizens office in the nation.”. The roundtable...
