Quincy, MA

Orange Line running even slower in slow zones after month-long shutdown for a major makeover #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch

By Jon Swift
quincyquarry.com
 3 days ago
quincyquarry.com

Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy

Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Quincy, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Quincy, MA
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Mystic River Generating Station Sale Expected At Year’s End

The 50 or so waterfront acres of land owned by the power generating company Constellation has not yet been sold. The sprawling industrial site across from the Encore Casino and Hotel, has most often recently been discussed as a likely place for the Kraft Family to locate a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, which the Kraft Family owns.
EVERETT, MA
#Rail Service#Mbta#The Makeover#Red Line#Travel Time#Orange Line#Quincy Quarry News#The Orange Lines
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Dorchester Reporter

Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods

Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!

Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
TEWKSBURY, MA

