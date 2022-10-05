ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
WWE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Robbie Fox
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022

Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away

Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence

Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
TV SHOWS
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him

JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
WWE
#Mexico#Combat#New Japan Pro Wrestling
ringsidenews.com

Huge Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Interesting ‘White Rabbit’ Reveal At Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is right around the corner and many fans are excited about the event. The show promises some exciting and brutal matches. Some of these matches include the Fight Pit and the Donnybrook match among others. Another exciting element related to the show is the reveal of The White Rabbit which was expected to take place at Extreme Rules.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Thought Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Were His Friends

AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the best wrestlers from both promotions compete in solid matches. It was a huge success, as fans were exposed to many new wrestlers they had never seen before.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles

Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Considering Adding Multiple Matches To Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card is stacked with many great matches set to take place. Two of the most anticipated matches of the show are the fight pit match and Brawling Brutes vs Imperium. Despite the stacked card, Extreme Rules will not feature a WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Is On The Heels Of Another Landmark Career Moment

Bianca Belair is the current Raw Women’s Champion. She worked well between the ropes and has proven her mettle between the ropes. Her work has surprised fans from the world over. The EST of WWE has made various fans, and it looks like she may be on the verge...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bully Ray Wins Return Match During Impact Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling returned to Albany Armory in Albany, New York, for their Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. The event featured a lot of action as well as several shocking returns. Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling during Bound For Glory tonight. Bully Ray returned...
ALBANY, NY
ringsidenews.com

Two WWE Extreme Rules Matches Set To Share Most Time On The Show

WWE Extreme Rules is on the way and there is news coming in about the show even moments before it comes live to us on our television screens. The show will be exceptional from Philly, and this should serve as your official spoiler warning. According to Sean Ross Sapp behind...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Scotty Too Hotty Worked As WWE Enhancement Talent While In High School

Scotty Too Hotty is a wrestling legend that was been in the business before he made his start in the WWF in 1991. The legend has worked with some of the best in the business. Recalling his experience on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty was quick to talk about how he would be at school one day and then wrestling as well as hang out with WWF superstars.
WWE

