Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away
Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence
Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him
JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Interesting ‘White Rabbit’ Reveal At Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is right around the corner and many fans are excited about the event. The show promises some exciting and brutal matches. Some of these matches include the Fight Pit and the Donnybrook match among others. Another exciting element related to the show is the reveal of The White Rabbit which was expected to take place at Extreme Rules.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Thought Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Were His Friends
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the best wrestlers from both promotions compete in solid matches. It was a huge success, as fans were exposed to many new wrestlers they had never seen before.
ringsidenews.com
Ludwig Kaiser Clarifies Controversial Finish To GUNTHER vs Sheamus On WWE SmackDown
Ludwig Kaiser made his WWE TV debut on NXT in 2018, under his real name, Marcel Barthel and later aligned himself with Giovanni Vinci and Alexander Wolfe. They were known as IMPERIUM alongside Gunther on NXT. GUNTHER finally made his way to the US as part of the NXT roster...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
ringsidenews.com
Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Considering Adding Multiple Matches To Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card is stacked with many great matches set to take place. Two of the most anticipated matches of the show are the fight pit match and Brawling Brutes vs Imperium. Despite the stacked card, Extreme Rules will not feature a WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Is On The Heels Of Another Landmark Career Moment
Bianca Belair is the current Raw Women’s Champion. She worked well between the ropes and has proven her mettle between the ropes. Her work has surprised fans from the world over. The EST of WWE has made various fans, and it looks like she may be on the verge...
ringsidenews.com
Bully Ray Wins Return Match During Impact Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling returned to Albany Armory in Albany, New York, for their Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. The event featured a lot of action as well as several shocking returns. Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling during Bound For Glory tonight. Bully Ray returned...
ringsidenews.com
Two WWE Extreme Rules Matches Set To Share Most Time On The Show
WWE Extreme Rules is on the way and there is news coming in about the show even moments before it comes live to us on our television screens. The show will be exceptional from Philly, and this should serve as your official spoiler warning. According to Sean Ross Sapp behind...
ringsidenews.com
Scotty Too Hotty Worked As WWE Enhancement Talent While In High School
Scotty Too Hotty is a wrestling legend that was been in the business before he made his start in the WWF in 1991. The legend has worked with some of the best in the business. Recalling his experience on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty was quick to talk about how he would be at school one day and then wrestling as well as hang out with WWF superstars.
Comments / 0