Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Doctor performed unneeded surgeries on nearly 200 ‘extremely poor’ patients, feds say
Many were enlisted from homeless shelters and lacked basic necessities like warm clothing for the winter, the U.S. attorney said.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings
Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
Condemned man asks Alabama court to ‘right a grievous wrong’ hoping to stop execution
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Ohio man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign against actress Eva LaRue, her daughter
An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign he conducted against "CSI: Miami" and "All My Children" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced last Thursday to 40 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, a count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking on April 28.Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old when the threats began — starting in March 2007 and until he was arrested in...
Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested
The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
Minnesota fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say
Minnesota authorities said a recent bust of thousands of fentanyl pills could be the largest such seizure in the Midwest.
Owners of a small deli are charged with fraud for valuing business at $100 million
In an alleged scheme that temporarily inflated the market value of a tiny New Jersey deli to more than $100 million, three men have been charged with securities fraud and market manipulation.
Email scammer pleads guilty to $470,000 VCU fraud
A UK man who stole $470,000 from Virginia Commonwealth University in an email scam pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after he tricked university officials into wiring him money by impersonating a construction contractor.
Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam
A San Francisco father and son are facing federal conspiracy and fraud charges after allegedly obtaining a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan and raising nearly $15 million from investors to fund an artificial intelligence company. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Santos Rene Soto, 59, and Santos Moises Soto III, 39, with 11 felonies after the pair misrepresented the success of the company — first as an AI assistant for clothing retailers, then as the creator of a wearable device that used artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 —...
Prosecutors: Women took Las Vegas trips after bilking feds for pandemic relief loans
Two of the five former or current IRS employees accused of fraudulently getting money from federal stimulus programs tied to pandemic relief are women who used the funds on Gucci clothing, jewelry and trips to Las Vegas, federal prosecutors said.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Republican Clerk Could Be Charged in Michigan Voting-System Breach
(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
ESPN
Brett Favre's involvement in Mississippi welfare scandal draws outrage and indifference
KILN, Miss. -- The paint on the bar has faded into the wood at Broke Spoke, a biker haunt in the center of Kiln. But through the front door with a Confederate flag, beneath a ceiling of bras left by visitors for posterity, a gold New Orleans Saints logo is still visible next to Brett Favre's No. 4, in yellow, popping out of Minnesota Vikings purple.
