Palm Beach County, FL

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings

Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alabama Now

Condemned man asks Alabama court to ‘right a grievous wrong’ hoping to stop execution

Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS LA

Ohio man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign against actress Eva LaRue, her daughter

An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign he conducted against "CSI: Miami" and "All My Children" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced last Thursday to 40 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, a count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking on April 28.Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old when the threats began — starting in March 2007 and until he was arrested in...
HEATH, OH
rolling out

Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
San Francisco Examiner

Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam

A San Francisco father and son are facing federal conspiracy and fraud charges after allegedly obtaining a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan and raising nearly $15 million from investors to fund an artificial intelligence company. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Santos Rene Soto, 59, and Santos Moises Soto III, 39, with 11 felonies after the pair misrepresented the success of the company — first as an AI assistant for clothing retailers, then as the creator of a wearable device that used artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 —...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Republican Clerk Could Be Charged in Michigan Voting-System Breach

(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
MICHIGAN STATE

