Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards

CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cincinnati vs. South Florida: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1 This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of 'Bikeriders' movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Wes Miller
Fox 19

Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
WKRC

Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
#Recruiting
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

