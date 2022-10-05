Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
USF swings first, but No. 24 Cincinnati escapes 28-24
CINCINNATI, OHIO — USF had its best start to a game this season and jumped out to a ten-point lead in the opening quarter, but it wasn’t enough to upset No. 24 Cincinnati in front of an announced crowd of 38,577 at Nippert Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. South Florida: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1 This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.
High school football scores | Vote for your week 8 Player of the Week
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy in Cincinnati: Actor stops by local gym while filming movie
CINCINNATI — Actor Tom Hardy stopped by a local gym while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Hardy posted a picture at Powell MMA and Fitness in Cincinnati's West End. He posted a picture on his Instagram story after his workout with one of the trainers. The star-studded film "The...
Lakota West travels to Fairfield for a GMC showdown Friday night
Lakota West plays at Fairfield in a GMC showdown Friday night. Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak moves up to No. 3 on OHSAA's career passing yards list.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
Fox 19
Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
WKRC
Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
10 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Oct. 6-9)
This weekend, find your inner Viking warrior or become a full-fledged bourbon critic.
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
Fox 19
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
