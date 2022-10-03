Face primers and eyeshadow primers tend to get all the glory when it comes to makeup prep. But if you want longer, thicker lashes, you’re right in thinking about adding a white mascara to your routine. The best white mascaras serve as a priming base by working to lengthen and bulk up your lashes before you apply your go-to black (or brown) formula. Ideally, they'll also be infused with conditioning ingredients like castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and even peptides to help nourish and strengthen your natural lashes. The white color of the mascara allows you to see exactly where you're applying it, ensuring that you don't miss a single lash. You can pair your white mascara with a traditional neutral color for everyday wear, but white mascaras can also be worn on their own for a frosty look or used as a base to make brightly colored mascara (like blue or emerald green) stand out more on dark lashes.

