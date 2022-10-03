Read full article on original website
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
While makeup products have the power to take years off your look and highlight your best features, they could also accidentally draw eyes to wrinkling and signs of aging. We checked in with celebrity and professional makeup artists for tips and suggestions regarding avoiding looking older over 40 with common, easy-to-make makeup mistakes. Read on for insight and suggestions from Victoria DiPietro, cosmetologist and owner of Bella Angel (whose clients include Chelsea Handler, Elizabeth Banks, Bridgit Mendler and more), and Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist, author, and beauty instructor.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The Inkey List is on a mission to help you figure out your skincare routine. This innovative beauty brand’s skincare solutions come bottled up in black-and-white packaging that offers clear-cut guidance for using each cleanser, treatment, and cream. The simple, no-fuss formulas are affordable and effective — which could be why The Inkey List has become one of the best-selling skincare brands at Sephora.
Amazon is carving out its place as a leading beauty retailer. Not only have many of the consumers who flocked to the e-commerce giant when COVID-19 broke out in order to get their beauty fix stuck around, but beauty companies are progressively inking partnerships with Amazon, establishing the platform an increasingly meaningful player in prestige beauty. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Data from Jungle Scout indicates searches including keywords “cream-based makeup palette,” “kkw cosmetics” and “beauty deals” were among the...
Face primers and eyeshadow primers tend to get all the glory when it comes to makeup prep. But if you want longer, thicker lashes, you’re right in thinking about adding a white mascara to your routine. The best white mascaras serve as a priming base by working to lengthen and bulk up your lashes before you apply your go-to black (or brown) formula. Ideally, they'll also be infused with conditioning ingredients like castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and even peptides to help nourish and strengthen your natural lashes. The white color of the mascara allows you to see exactly where you're applying it, ensuring that you don't miss a single lash. You can pair your white mascara with a traditional neutral color for everyday wear, but white mascaras can also be worn on their own for a frosty look or used as a base to make brightly colored mascara (like blue or emerald green) stand out more on dark lashes.
