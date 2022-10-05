Many Survivors of GISTs, a Rare Cancer, May Experience Cancer-Related Cognitive Impairments After Treatment

Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
curetoday.com
Cancer’s Emotional Scars Deserve Compassionate Healing
I turned my cancer-related depression and frustration with the health care system into something positive for others with the disease. I am fired up about the lifelong psychological and emotional scars cancer can create. It all started when I began to cycle into depression near the end of my 16...
curetoday.com
Multi-Chemotherapy Regimen Elicits Improved Outcomes in Rare Form of Pediatric Lung Cancer, But More Research is Needed
The use of a multi-agent chemotherapy regimen resulted in improved outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, when compared with other regimens. Treatment with a four-chemotherapy regimen was associated with better outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma compared with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
survivornet.com
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
healio.com
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Medical News Today
What to expect with a hip replacement recovery
Recovery time after hip replacement surgery varies between different people. However, most people can resume light activities within 3–6 weeks of surgery. A person may have a total hip replacement, known as an arthroplasty, in which a surgeon removes a damaged ball-and-socket hip joint and replaces it with an artificial synthetic hip joint.
curetoday.com
A Lung Cancer Hero Is the Doctor ‘Every Oncologist Should Strive to Be’
Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez serves patients with lung cancer in more than just a clinical capacity, her Lung Cancer Hero® nominator wrote. It is a great honor to nominate Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez for the 2022 Lung Cancer Hero® award because she truly resembles the definition of a hero in every capacity.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
akc.org
Physical and Mental Signs that Your Dog is Aging
Everybody gets old, including your dog. That adorable little pup that grew into your constant companion may be showing signs of getting old, both physical and mental. Different breeds and sizes of dog age at different rates. A large breed like a Great Dane is considered senior at around six years old. A small dog, like a Chihuahua, for example, may not be considered old until they are seven to ten years old. The more tuned-in you are to the typical signs, the sooner you can help your dog age gracefully.
PETS・
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
Comments / 0