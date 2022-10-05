Read full article on original website
Related
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida
Hurricane Julia brushes Colombia island, heads for Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained...
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days
Comments / 0