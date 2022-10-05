ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA

One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified

UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex leaves 21 residents displaced

SILVER SPRING, Md. - At least 21 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex are out of their homes after an overnight two-alarm fire. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday and damaged at least 10 units along the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring. Officials with...
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
