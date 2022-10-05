Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Release Identity Of Person Killed In Pedestrian Fatal
Two others who were injured were taken to Shock Trauma. Frederick, Md (KM Frederick Police have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. She is Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. Authorities say at around 4:30 PM, they responded to Hillcrest...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
WUSA
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified
UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
WJLA
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcyclist strikes pedestrians at Frederick bus stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — One person died and two were injured after a motorcyclist struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place Thursday evening, Frederick police reported. Police were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. where they found two pedestrians were hit. One pedestrian...
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of […]
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
fox5dc.com
2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex leaves 21 residents displaced
SILVER SPRING, Md. - At least 21 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex are out of their homes after an overnight two-alarm fire. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday and damaged at least 10 units along the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring. Officials with...
Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by car in Manassas
A Prince William County man died in the hospital on Thursday after he was hit by a car while walking on a Manassas road on Wednesday evening.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
WJLA
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Jessup
Jessup, MD-Police in Jessup have reported that an adult woman was carjacked at gunpoint by...
Shore News Network
