ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 13

Related
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
kiss951.com

These Are The Best Public Elementary Schools In North Carolina

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WXII 12

North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Appleseed
WFMY NEWS2

When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
POLITICS
wkml.com

The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Education#School Districts#Chapel Hill Carrboro#Polk County Public#Nc Teach#Asu#Newton Conover Sch
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year

Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Internet
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy