25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WCNC
VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
kiss951.com
These Are The Best Public Elementary Schools In North Carolina
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
WXII 12
North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
kiss951.com
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year
Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WLOS.com
Duke Energy's NC customers could see rate increase in 2023 if price hike allowed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local residents' power bill could soon be higher if Duke Energy gets its way. Duke Energy Progress has asked North Carolina utilities regulators to allow a rate increase beginning next year. Duke is seeing an 18.7% hike for residential customers. An average customer would see...
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The popular gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
