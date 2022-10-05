ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
COLUMBUS, MS
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Columbus (MS) Considers Options for $1M Fire Truck

The Columbus City Council on October 4 voted 5-1 to spend $975,000 on a new truck for Columbus Fire and Rescue. Although the city has some of the money to cover the cost in hand, the source for the rest isn’t clear, CDispatch.com reported. A fire official told the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Commercial Dispatch

County recreation director passes away

Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.

About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Real Estate
Columbus, MS
Business
Columbus, MS
Government
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: New life for an old railroad line

The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Search for next Columbus police chief continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction

The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder

A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Eminent Domain#Columbus City Council#Atlanta#Legislature#Hvac
wtva.com

Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes County building permits: Oct. 5

■ Andrew Hicks; Gatlin Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Glenn and Quincy Brooks; 8680 Hwy 45 Alt. S.; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ Glenn and Quincy Brooks; 8680 Hwy 45 Alt. S.; move mobile home; Regional Enterprise. ■ John Tolleson; 277 Phillips Hill Road; construct storage/ shop; Owner.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Hamilton daycare video has community outraged

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
HAMILTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5

■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Richard Dease

COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Patricia Cooper

MILLPORT, Ala. — Patricia Cooper, 68, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Clovis Cannon

BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy