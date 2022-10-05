Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Columbus (MS) Considers Options for $1M Fire Truck
The Columbus City Council on October 4 voted 5-1 to spend $975,000 on a new truck for Columbus Fire and Rescue. Although the city has some of the money to cover the cost in hand, the source for the rest isn’t clear, CDispatch.com reported. A fire official told the...
Commercial Dispatch
County recreation director passes away
Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
Commercial Dispatch
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
wcbi.com
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Highway 125 residents in Monroe County urged to update their 911 addresses
BECKER, Miss. (WTVA) - A project in Monroe County has been completed and residents living alongside Highway 125 are affected by it. Three years ago, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted to change portions of Highway 25 to Highway 125 and told residents to update their addresses. Monroe County...
wtva.com
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Oct. 5
■ Andrew Hicks; Gatlin Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Glenn and Quincy Brooks; 8680 Hwy 45 Alt. S.; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ Glenn and Quincy Brooks; 8680 Hwy 45 Alt. S.; move mobile home; Regional Enterprise. ■ John Tolleson; 277 Phillips Hill Road; construct storage/ shop; Owner.
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5
■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Patricia Cooper
MILLPORT, Ala. — Patricia Cooper, 68, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
Comments / 0