OXNARD — Oxnard authorities hope the public can help them move forward with an unsolved murder from 2019. On Oct. 5, 2019, 32-year-old Richard Madera was fatally shot while standing in front of his home in the 3000 block of Merced Place around 9:30 p.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of Channel Islands Boulevard and generally west of Rice Avenue in the Diamond Bar neighborhood.

