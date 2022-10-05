About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO