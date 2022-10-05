Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County flags half-staff in honor of Roger Short
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County honors former Recreation Director Roger Short by lowering flags to half-staff. The Board of Supervisors ordered all flags be lowered at county-owned facilities through Monday morning. Short died early Thursday morning of natural causes. He was active in the community as a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Columbus (MS) Considers Options for $1M Fire Truck
The Columbus City Council on October 4 voted 5-1 to spend $975,000 on a new truck for Columbus Fire and Rescue. Although the city has some of the money to cover the cost in hand, the source for the rest isn’t clear, CDispatch.com reported. A fire official told the...
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
wtva.com
Highway 125 residents in Monroe County urged to update their 911 addresses
BECKER, Miss. (WTVA) - A project in Monroe County has been completed and residents living alongside Highway 125 are affected by it. Three years ago, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted to change portions of Highway 25 to Highway 125 and told residents to update their addresses. Monroe County...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Commercial Dispatch
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
wcbi.com
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
Commercial Dispatch
Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
wtva.com
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
wtva.com
Aberdeen food pantry is in danger of running out of food
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is now asking the public for donations. The food pantry is struggling to fill shelves because its source, the Mid-South Food Bank, is struggling to get food as well.. The past three months the pantry has had to shop...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
