Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in SEC matchup
No. 23 Mississippi State is looking for its third straight win. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have live updates from Davis Wade Stadium. This story will be updated. 2:30 p.m.: Final: No. 23 Mississippi State 40,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment
Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo
STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
Commercial Dispatch
Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters
The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 7)
HA — Jay Stevenson 4 run (kick failed), clock 2:22. MH — Jordan Johnson 24 run (Parker Bright kick), clock 10:05. MH — Jordan Johnson 61 pass from Keondre Fields (Bright kick), clock 9:37. HA — Stevenson 6 run (pass failed), clock 4:35. HA — Stevenson...
Commercial Dispatch
Will Rogers sets SEC career completion record in No. 23 Mississippi State’s win over Arkansas
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers entered Saturday’s game against Arkansas six completions short of the career Southeastern Conference record of 921. The junior wasn’t thinking about it until his picture popped up on the Davis Wade Stadium JumboTron. Rogers completed 31 passes Saturday against Arkansas,...
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Commercial Dispatch
Defense steps up as No. 9 EMCC downs Coahoma
SCOOBA — Late in the fourth quarter Thursday, with East Mississippi Community College leading by a score, visiting Coahoma Community College began marching down the field. Then the Tigers started going the wrong direction. EMCC’s defense pushed Coahoma (3-3, 1-2 MACCC North) out of the red zone and forced...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy uses fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Pillow Academy
STARKVILLE — The Starkville Academy football team could have called it quits after three consecutive losses and a halftime deficit in Friday night’s matchup against Pillow Academy. But coach Chase Nicholson’s players fought hard to prove that they could compete and ultimately walked off the field with a...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State remains home this week, while Ole Miss hits the road. The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs take on Arkansas at Davis Wade Stadium, while the No. 9 Rebels visit Vanderbilt. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions for MSU and Ole Miss. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at...
Commercial Dispatch
As freshman Maggie Wadsworth goes, Mississippi State soccer goes
STARKVILLE — Forward Maggie Wadsworth, coming off a high school soccer career that earned her player of the year and all-American honors, decided to enroll early at Mississippi State this spring before her true freshman year began this fall. She was one of a few Bulldogs to join the...
Commercial Dispatch
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point offense rolls in big win over Cleveland Central
WEST POINT — The sight of West Point running play action faked out nearly everyone in attendance, including Cleveland Central’s defense. For a team that can and will run the ball in nearly every situation, it was a bit surprising to see a pass play on the first drive of the third quarter with the Green Wave in the lead 14-7.
Commercial Dispatch
For Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Arkansas’s fearsome rushing scheme presents ‘quite the challenge’
On Monday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has “no fear” when it comes to blitzing and moving his defenders around the field. Arnett begs to differ. “I think Coach Pittman, he’s probably seen me on the sideline with my knees shaking...
Commercial Dispatch
Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Arkansas?
No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) welcomes Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) to Starkville at 11 a.m. Saturday. See who has the advantage at each position between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks. Quarterback. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a hit to the head against Alabama and his status is unknown...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Starkville looks to right the ship as Tupelo comes to town
STARKVILLE — The 2022 season began about as well as anyone within the Starkville football program would have wanted it to: a 4-0 record, including three victories by 28 or more points. Riding the success of star quarterback Trey Petty, the Yellow Jackets were lapping opponents on the football...
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
County recreation director passes away
Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
