Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in SEC matchup

No. 23 Mississippi State is looking for its third straight win. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have live updates from Davis Wade Stadium. This story will be updated. 2:30 p.m.: Final: No. 23 Mississippi State 40,...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment

Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo

STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville

A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
STARKVILLE, MS
Mississippi State, MS
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters

The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 7)

HA — Jay Stevenson 4 run (kick failed), clock 2:22. MH — Jordan Johnson 24 run (Parker Bright kick), clock 10:05. MH — Jordan Johnson 61 pass from Keondre Fields (Bright kick), clock 9:37. HA — Stevenson 6 run (pass failed), clock 4:35. HA — Stevenson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction

The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Defense steps up as No. 9 EMCC downs Coahoma

SCOOBA — Late in the fourth quarter Thursday, with East Mississippi Community College leading by a score, visiting Coahoma Community College began marching down the field. Then the Tigers started going the wrong direction. EMCC’s defense pushed Coahoma (3-3, 1-2 MACCC North) out of the red zone and forced...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy uses fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Pillow Academy

STARKVILLE — The Starkville Academy football team could have called it quits after three consecutive losses and a halftime deficit in Friday night’s matchup against Pillow Academy. But coach Chase Nicholson’s players fought hard to prove that they could compete and ultimately walked off the field with a...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: New life for an old railroad line

The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Commercial Dispatch

As freshman Maggie Wadsworth goes, Mississippi State soccer goes

STARKVILLE — Forward Maggie Wadsworth, coming off a high school soccer career that earned her player of the year and all-American honors, decided to enroll early at Mississippi State this spring before her true freshman year began this fall. She was one of a few Bulldogs to join the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clovis Cannon

BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

West Point offense rolls in big win over Cleveland Central

WEST POINT — The sight of West Point running play action faked out nearly everyone in attendance, including Cleveland Central’s defense. For a team that can and will run the ball in nearly every situation, it was a bit surprising to see a pass play on the first drive of the third quarter with the Green Wave in the lead 14-7.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Arkansas?

No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) welcomes Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) to Starkville at 11 a.m. Saturday. See who has the advantage at each position between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks. Quarterback. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a hit to the head against Alabama and his status is unknown...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roger Short

Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County recreation director passes away

Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

