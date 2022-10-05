Read full article on original website
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
Electrical Issues Suspected in Overnight Fire Near Pine Island
(Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a structure fire at a farm in Pine Island Township. The Pine Island Fire Department says the fire in the 800 block of White Pines Road SE was reported by a passerby around 12:20 AM and the responding firefighters arrived to find a shed ablaze. The fire destroyed some hay, a skid loader, a lawnmower, and other items. No injuries were reported and the livestock in the shed were able to escape.
Charges: Gun Taken from Rochester Man Who Made Shooting Threat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Weapons violation charges were filed Tuesday against a Rochester man after law enforcement obtained a handgun from him in September. The criminal complaint against 34-year-old Samuel Schafer says law enforcement was made aware of the convicted felon possessing a firearm and threatening to shoot officers involved in a federal drug possession case against him. Schafer allegedly named the officers connected to his case.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Candidates For Rochester Mayor Differ on City’s Pace of Change
Early voting has already begun, and voters will soon be asked to go to the polls to cast their ballots for a wide range of elected positions, including Rochester's Mayor. Current Mayor Kim Norton is seeking a second term in office and is being challenged by Rochester businessman Britt Noser. Both candidates recently appeared on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM during the Rochester Today Show with Andy Brownell.
10 Hard-To-Beat Halloween Costumes for Rochester On Tap’s Costume Contest
I'm not sure about you but I'm still on the fence about what to be for Halloween! And this is kind of an issue because Rochester, MN's first Halloween costume contest is coming up on October 15th. We are talking about the one and only Rochester On Tap costume contest....
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
