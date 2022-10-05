NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Equity, Inclusion and Outreach. The position is responsible for the development of diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the Town, leading/supporting the Town’s efforts to support disproportionately impacted populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and engage with the Select Board and relevant stakeholders in advancing such work. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work to develop and operationalize a long-term program of initiatives that will develop a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, target support for disproportionately impacted populations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop priorities that provide opportunities to build diversity and inclusive practices into the Town’s operations. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work with boards/committees of the Town as well as community groups as necessary and described in the essential job functions. For purposes of this position description, social equity is meant to include race/ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQIA+ identity, socio-economic status as examples, but is intended to be inclusive of all people.

NATICK, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO