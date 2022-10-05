Read full article on original website
Framingham Library & Community Vibes Hosting Movie Night Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and Community Vibes Framingham are hosting a community movie night on Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at the main Framingham Library in the outdoor learning yard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Movie to be shown is Space Jam: A New...
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Hoops & Homework on October 17
FRAMINGHAM – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hoops & Homework program in Framingham with its founder Herb Chasan on Monday, October 17. The Zoom event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at: https://buff.ly/3bnFZ1P. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage...
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
Rep. Gentile Presents ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award To Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Founder
NATICK – Wayland business owner Jackson Madnick was recognized by State Representative Carmine Gentile on Friday as a “Manufacturer of the Year” for his outstanding leadership in the industry and positive contributions to sustainability and the environment. A plaque and citation were presented to Jackson at the...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces Return of Spooktacular to Framingham City Hall on October 18
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is happy to announce the return of the City’s annual Spooktacular event, which opens City Hall to trick-or-treaters in late October. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their little ones trick-or-treating, in costume, to City Hall on Tuesday, October 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Framingham Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Libraries will be close don Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 due to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day & Columbus Day holiday. The main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe branch library will be open today, October 8 until 5 p.m.
Framingham Marching Band & Color Guard Participates in NESBA Event
NEW BEDFORD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard participated in the new England Scholastic Band Association event at New Bedford High on Sunday afternoon. Due to the high winds on Sunday, the bands could have chosen to perform without movement. The judges provided commentary but no scores or results were announced.
Daniel’s Table Co-Founder Attends Conference on Hunger at White House
FRAMINGHAM – David Blais is bothered by the fact that in the last 10 years he has not been able to complete the task he set out to do, when coming to Framingham. When David & Alicia Blais came to Framingham and launched Daniel’s Table, they wanted to end food insecurity – hunger.
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Framingham Public Schools Thanks Greater Framingham Community Church & Rev. Lloyd For Community Partnership
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Greater Framingham Community Church and Rev. J. Anthony Lloyd for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Rev. Lloyd and the church wrote a grant through Door Dash’s Project Dash to deliver fresh groceries to 75 families bi-weekly...
Town of Natick Advertising For Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Equity, Inclusion and Outreach. The position is responsible for the development of diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the Town, leading/supporting the Town’s efforts to support disproportionately impacted populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and engage with the Select Board and relevant stakeholders in advancing such work. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work to develop and operationalize a long-term program of initiatives that will develop a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, target support for disproportionately impacted populations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop priorities that provide opportunities to build diversity and inclusive practices into the Town’s operations. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work with boards/committees of the Town as well as community groups as necessary and described in the essential job functions. For purposes of this position description, social equity is meant to include race/ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQIA+ identity, socio-economic status as examples, but is intended to be inclusive of all people.
Framingham Special Education Department Holding Preschool Screenings
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Fall 2022 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children, who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, October 19,...
Vocal & Chamber Music Concert iat Eliot Church in South Natick
NATICK – The Eliot Church of South Natick will host a concert of vocal and chamber music on Sunday, October 30, at 3p.m. The performers include soprano Jennifer O’Brien, clarinetist Hunter Bennett, and pianist Stephen James. The program will feature Le Tombeau de Ravel, Valse-Caprices for clarinet and...
MutualOne Foundation Grants $5,000 To Hope Worldwide Food Pantry
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair announced a $5,000 grant to the Hope Worldwide Food Pantry to help provide healthy food choices to needy families in the Framingham area. “The Framingham Food Pantry typically purchases 7,000 pounds of food each month to serve...
Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff
BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Framingham Public Schools Recognizes Jewish Family Services of MetroWest For Its Partnership With District
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Jewish Family Services of MetroWest for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Jewish Family Services of MetroWest was honored for supporting the district’s “Resource Center for families by providing brand new school supplies, clothing, toiletries, and more, said Tiffany Lillie, Framingham Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement.
2nd Annual Framingham Indigenous Peoples’ Day Event Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The second Indigenous Peoples’ day event in the City of Framingham will be held Monday at Fuller Middle School outside at the amphitheatre. If it rains, the event will be held inside the Fuller Middle gym. The public is invited to attend.
Traffic Alert: Report of Cyclist Struck on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Report of a cyclist struck on Route 126 in Saxonville, around 4 p.m. today, October 7. Few details are available at this time, including if the cyclists was injured. Expect delays at this time. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
AAA: Be Wary of Flood-Damaged Cars Hitting The Market
FRAMINGHAM – The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian may have an additional consequence that reaches all the way into New England – the presence of flooded cars, said AA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. With a shortage of new and used cars, flooded cars from hurricane...
