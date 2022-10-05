ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Libraries will be close don Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 due to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day & Columbus Day holiday. The main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe branch library will be open today, October 8 until 5 p.m.
Town of Natick Advertising For Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Equity, Inclusion and Outreach. The position is responsible for the development of diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the Town, leading/supporting the Town’s efforts to support disproportionately impacted populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and engage with the Select Board and relevant stakeholders in advancing such work. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work to develop and operationalize a long-term program of initiatives that will develop a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, target support for disproportionately impacted populations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop priorities that provide opportunities to build diversity and inclusive practices into the Town’s operations. The Director of Equity, Inclusion & Outreach will work with boards/committees of the Town as well as community groups as necessary and described in the essential job functions. For purposes of this position description, social equity is meant to include race/ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQIA+ identity, socio-economic status as examples, but is intended to be inclusive of all people.
Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar

FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff

BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Framingham Public Schools Recognizes Jewish Family Services of MetroWest For Its Partnership With District

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Jewish Family Services of MetroWest for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Jewish Family Services of MetroWest was honored for supporting the district’s “Resource Center for families by providing brand new school supplies, clothing, toiletries, and more, said Tiffany Lillie, Framingham Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement.
