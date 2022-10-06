ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends

Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Why Your Android Phone Is Dropping Calls And How To Fix It

It can get very annoying when you're trying to call someone on your Android phone and for whatever reason, the connection keeps dropping off and ruining your calls. To fix it, your first inclination may be to go to a different physical location and try again, which in many cases, would solve the issue. However, there are other reasons why a call would just suddenly end without warning that don't have anything to do with your phone's connection.
The Best Free Google Calendar Alternatives

Calendars are a staple for busy entrepreneurs and employees at all levels. Google Calendar is a popular app that can help you manage tasks, set reminders, and plan your week. It comes pre-installed on Android devices and is fairly easy to use. While Google Calendar is an excellent app, better alternatives do exist. It's not a solution that fits all individuals, for various reasons. For example, you need a Google account to use Google Calendar. You also can't use Google Calendar if you're not connected to the internet.
The Best Smartphones Of 2022 Ranked

The worldwide smartphone market slowed down slightly in 2022, but that didn't stop some manufacturers from making a few fantastic flagship devices for those consumers looking for an upgrade. This year, most major manufacturers decided to polish the rough edges of last year's devices instead of making big waves. That...
The Google Pixel Watch Challenges Fitbit More Than Apple Watch: Hands On

It always seemed like a matter of when, not if, Google would build its own smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is the inevitable result, the Android-maker's vision of what a modern wearable should look and behave like, leaning heavily on fitness and wellness, and intentionally aiming to blend in a little more than rivals. What a lot of people will be asking, though, is whether Google's watch is arriving too late.
How To Download YouTube Videos On Desktop

YouTube is the place to go for just about any kind of video you want to watch — from cute ASMR videos of turtles eating fruits to epic life hacks or tutorials. But, you need an internet connection to stream content on YouTube, and society hasn't yet advanced to the point where there's internet access everywhere all the time.
Here We Go Again: Twitter Agrees To Musk Buyout

Yet another chapter in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga has just been published, and this time around, it's a big one. Just like in the Katy Perry smash hit "Hot N Cold," Elon Musk has been in and out when it comes to the Twitter deal, so much so that most of us can no longer keep up with the current status. This time, though, it seems like Musk has made up his mind, and what's even more exciting is that despite the disagreements, Twitter seems to be up for it. Here's what we know about the latest developments in this bizarre buyout deal.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

