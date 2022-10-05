Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
NHL
Red Wings assign goaltender Sebastian Cossa to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings currently have 47 players on their preseason roster: 25 forwards, 18 defensemen and four goaltenders. Detroit will finish its eight-game preseason schedule on the road tonight at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Jagr performs ceremonial puck drop at Global Series in Prague
Former NHL forward receives big ovation from Czech crowd. Czech and former NHL star Jaromir Jagr performs the ceremonial puck drop as the second game of the Global Series begins in Prague. 01:24 •. Who better than the highest scoring Czech player in NHL history to drop the ceremonial first...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
Kraken players get kids out on ice, Beniers goes for seal ride
Gourde, Eberle bring families to work where they skate, hang out. Well, that seals it: The Seattle Kraken had the cutest NHL practice of the weekend. The team shared some adorable photos of forwards Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle taking their kids around the ice seated on plastic seal riders designed for children learning to skate.
NHL
Niederreiter lifts Predators to sweep of Sharks at Global Series
PRAGUE -- Nino Niederreiter scored two goals, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, and the Nashville Predators swept the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL Global Series with a 3-2 win before 17,023 at O2 Arena on Saturday. Niederreiter's second goal gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 12:13 of the...
NHL
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
NHL
RELEASE: Niemelainen assigned, Malone placed on waivers
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by two on Saturday. Defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors, while forward Brad Malone was added to the waiver wire for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League. Once Malone is either claimed or assigned,...
NHL
Okposo named Sabres captain
Girgensons, Dahlin will serve as alternate captains for 2022-23 season. Hear from Kyle Okposo for the first time after being named captain of the Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo felt a sense of obligation to the Buffalo Sabres on the July day he signed his seven-year contract in 2016. "For frankly...
NHL
Sutter gets two-year contract as Flames coach
Begins in 2023-24; won Jack Adams Award after leading Calgary to Pacific Division title last season. Darryl Sutter agreed to a two-year contract as coach of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The contract will start in the 2023-24 season and runs through 2024-25. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils
BOSTON - The Bruins are set to host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at TD Garden in their final dress rehearsal of the preseason. "Most of the full group is playing tonight so excited to see what we can put forward with all the hard work we had in camp," said Jack Studnicka. "It's starting to sink in that it's season time."
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR DARRYL SUTTER
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and sits just one win away from 700. At 1397 games coached, also the 11th most in NHL history, Sutter will join Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Quinn (1400 games coached) for the tenth most early in the 2022-23 regular season.
NHL
'I'M ALL IN'
Because the job's not done. In March of 2021, when Darryl Sutter took the reins for a second time in Calgary, he did so for only one purpose: To win. And he wouldn't have answered Brad Treliving's phone call in the first place if he didn't believe there was a chance of that happening.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout. The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday for their last preseason game. Saturday's game gives the Hawks one more day to see and observe some of the new chemistry pairings Luke Richardson has seen in training camp thus far. He highlighted forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty as a partnership he wants to see together against the Blues.
NHL
Bunting, Nylander work Tim Hortons drive-thru
Matthews, Rielly try to fool Maple Leafs teammates in funny video. Michael Bunting and William Nylander should probably stick to their day jobs. The Toronto Maple Leafs teammates tried their hand at working the Tim Hortons drive-thru in a new video posted on Toronto's Twitter account. Bunting and Nylander struggled...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
Plenty of experience in Stars lineup for preseason finale against Wild
Benn, Heiskanen, Hintz, Pavelski among the skaters expected to play in final dress rehearsal before regular season. Getting leading goal-scorer Jason Robertson back in camp just a week before the season opener isn't ideal, but the Stars can make it work. Robertson signed a four-year contract earlier this week, practiced...
NHL
Penguins Re-Assign Sam Poulin and Filip Lindberg to the WBS Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh's training camp roster currently sits at 24 players and can be found here. Poulin, 21, appeared in two preseason...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Golden Knights in Final Preseason Game
Arizona opens regular season play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Oct. 8, 2022 | 5 pm MST | Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho. It's time for one last tune-up before the regular season arrives. The Arizona Coyotes will face-off against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in Boise, Idaho at Idaho Central...
NHL
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
