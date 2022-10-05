PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout. The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday for their last preseason game. Saturday's game gives the Hawks one more day to see and observe some of the new chemistry pairings Luke Richardson has seen in training camp thus far. He highlighted forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty as a partnership he wants to see together against the Blues.

