TONIGHT’S EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER. The last Fort Pierre First Thursday event of 2022 will be held this evening (Oct. 6, 2022) at Fischers Lilly Park. Arielle McRoberts with Fort Pierre Tourism says activities take place from 5:30pm-8pm (CST), with the movie “Halloweentown” starting at 8pm.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO