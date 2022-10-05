Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER– Final Fort Pierre First Thursday event of the year is tonight
TONIGHT’S EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER. The last Fort Pierre First Thursday event of 2022 will be held this evening (Oct. 6, 2022) at Fischers Lilly Park. Arielle McRoberts with Fort Pierre Tourism says activities take place from 5:30pm-8pm (CST), with the movie “Halloweentown” starting at 8pm.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
Comments / 0