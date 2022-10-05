How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 5 matchups
Alabama has lost a number of players over the years to the transfer portal. The portal was established in 2018 by the NCAA. Several former members of the Crimson Tide have created values for themselves at their new programs while others are still trying to find their place in their.
Some of the more notable transfers that have competed at a high level thus far have been Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Javon Baker (UCF), and Drew Sanders (Arkansas). The majority of the departures that Alabama has had really haven’t affected the dynamic of the team. Nonetheless, the coaching staff had to find replacements for previous highly-rated players.
Take a look at how some of the former Alabama players performed in Week 5 of the season for their respective teams.
Drew Sanders - Arkansas
Sanders’ Stats versus Alabama:
- 12 tackles
- 1 sack
Eyabi Anoma - Michigan Wolverines
Anoma’s Stats versus Iowa:
- 3 tackles
- 0.5 sacks
Shane Lee - USC Trojans
Lee’s Stats versus Arizona State:
- 5 tackles
- 0.5 sacks
Ronald Williams - Michigan State
Williams’ Stats versus Maryland:
- 2 tackles
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland Terrapins
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Michigan State:
- 32 CMP / 41 ATT
- 314 PaYds
- 1 PaTD
- 4 carries
- 18 RuYds
Eddie Smith - Arkansas State Red Wolves
Smith’s Stats versus Louisiana Monroe:
- 6 tackles
Keilan Robinson - Texas Longhorns
Robinson’s Stats versus West Virginia:
- 3 receptions
- 26 receiving yards
