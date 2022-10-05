How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 5 matchups

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has lost a number of players over the years to the transfer portal. The portal was established in 2018 by the NCAA. Several former members of the Crimson Tide have created values for themselves at their new programs while others are still trying to find their place in their.

Some of the more notable transfers that have competed at a high level thus far have been Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Javon Baker (UCF), and Drew Sanders (Arkansas). The majority of the departures that Alabama has had really haven’t affected the dynamic of the team. Nonetheless, the coaching staff had to find replacements for previous highly-rated players.

Take a look at how some of the former Alabama players performed in Week 5 of the season for their respective teams.

Drew Sanders - Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders’ Stats versus Alabama:

12 tackles

1 sack

Eyabi Anoma - Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Anoma’s Stats versus Iowa:

3 tackles

0.5 sacks

Shane Lee - USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lee’s Stats versus Arizona State:

5 tackles

0.5 sacks

Ronald Williams - Michigan State

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams’ Stats versus Maryland:

2 tackles

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland Terrapins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Michigan State:

32 CMP / 41 ATT

314 PaYds

1 PaTD

4 carries

18 RuYds

Eddie Smith - Arkansas State Red Wolves

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus Louisiana Monroe:

6 tackles

Keilan Robinson - Texas Longhorns

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson’s Stats versus West Virginia: