Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama safety Landon Collins takes visit to NFL team that he once played for

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Jason Getz-USA TODAY

On Monday, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Giants were hosting Landon Collins for a visit. Collins last played for the Washington Commanders in 2021.

The former Alabama safety spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He recorded 184 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions. Collins was a Consensus All-American in 2014. He was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He began his career with the Giants and was a three-time Pro-bowler with the organization. After he became a free agent, he signed with the Commanders in 2019.

Collins tallied 239 tackles, six sacks, and three interceptions in his time in Washington, D.C. After an impressive stint with the team, he became a free agent following the season.

Now, he is looking to make a return to the league. The Giants have not officially signed Collins but could likely use some depth at the safety position. It will be interesting to see if anything comes from this news.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow this development regarding Collins as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

