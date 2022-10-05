Read full article on original website
Weekend Radar: Richmond Folk Festival, Carnival of 5 Fires, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mending Walls Bike Tour and Brunch
Richmond Folk Festival at Brown’s Island & Tredegar. October 7-9th I’m very tempted to stop the list right here. This is hands down the best festival in all of Richmond and arguably Virginia. Three days of free music (make sure you donate so it can stay free), cultural events, beer, and food. I’ll be there for every hour and I think you should be as well. I even helpfully created aTop 5 Must See Acts.
Road Closures for Richmond Folk Festival
Road Closures/No Parking 4 p.m., Friday, Oct 7 – 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct 9 Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for the Richmond Folk Festival. Parking will be prohibited. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we...
Fox Elementary PTA Christmas Tree Sale is Live
The beloved Fox Elementary PTA Christmas Tree Sale is live!!!. Just like last year, the sale will be PREORDER only. No trees will be sold on the day of pick up. Please consider supporting the Fox PTA and buying a beautiful Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, or wreath. Proceeds allow the PTA to continue its mission of supporting Fox teachers, students, and families.
Richmond Food News: Oct. 6-12
A taste of the 2022 Folk Feast: Roasted autumn butternut squash bisque with duck confit, Shenandoah apples and a drizzle of Virginia maple syrup from Shagbark. The dish was a favorite, offering a well-balanced and comforting fall dish on a cool and gusty evening. Folk It Up. A true sign...
Five Must See Richmond Folk Festival Acts
It’s my favorite weekend in Richmond. Performers throughout the world descend on Richmond for the Richmond Folk Festival and give us three days of free music. Every year I discover new sounds or styles I’ve never heard of and that discovery is great and I’m sure will happen again. This list is of bands that I know for sure I’ll be catching unless of course one of those surprises sucks me in. Fortunately, four of the five picks play multiple times.
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Richmond will start enforcing time-restricted parking on Saturdays
The City of Richmond is going to start issuing tickets to citizens who are parked for too long in a one-hour or two-hour parking zone on Saturdays.
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
Trailer released for ‘Raymond and Ray,’ movie filmed in Hopewell
An upcoming feature film that was partially filmed in Hopewell last year now has a new trailer.
Parking tickets on weekends? Some Richmond drivers left 'speechless'
“I’m shocked honestly," one driver said about the changes. "I just think it’s kind of scandalous of them, and it’s kind of mean.”
Student brings gun to school at George Wythe in Richmond
Families at George Wythe High School were notified that a student had brought a gun onto the school grounds.
‘Hard to believe’: More details on Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) rescued almost 60 animals from a local home on Friday, Sept. 30.
Chesterfield woman offers reward for return of prize-winning summer squash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is heartbroken after her blue ribbon tromboncino squash was stolen from its display at the State Fair of Virginia. Lydia Nichols has never entered any of the vegetables from her garden in any contest. But, this year after some prodding from friends and family, she submitted the giant gourd to the fair and won the first-place ribbon. But it was gone when she returned to pick up her prize.
Drivers could get a ticket for parking more than two hours in downtown Richmond
Richmond will soon enforce a two-hour time limit for parking spaces in the city's central business district on Saturdays.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Richmond enforcing new Saturday parking regulations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. Streets affected include Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh Street to Franklin Street. The city is cracking down on enforcement to support small...
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
Man hospitalized after shooting inside of a business in Richmond’s East End
According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just after Mosby Street, around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
