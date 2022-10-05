Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Driver Charged with Murder After Killing 14-year-old in Drunk-Driving Crash and A Discussion About Drunk Driving and BACSavannah VillanuevaGalveston, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
10 of the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals in Texas
Thanks to the non-traditional room and home rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, vacations no longer have to be spent in a hotel room. As a matter of fact, Texas is home to a wide array of rentals with many like you've never seen before. Also, now that we're on the...
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
This Year’s Most Popular Halloween Costume in Texas Will Be…
Fall is my favorite time of year, and Halloween is my favorite holiday! It's been a while since I've put on a costume, but I always enjoy seeing people dressing up and having a good time. If you're still deciding on what to wear for the spookiest day of the...
9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On
Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
10 Life-Changing Inventions Spawned From the Great State of Texas
As the saying goes "everything is bigger (and better) in Texas" and inventions from the Lone Star State are no exception to this boastful claim. Texans have had their hands on some of the most ground-breaking inventions of all time and you're probably enjoying those inventions to this day, some more than others.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene
If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
Another One of Abilene’s Historic Buildings Has Been Completely Destroyed
While I was not in the least bit surprised that the building was completely demolished. The original location of El Fenix Cafe located at the corner of Washington Street and North Treadaway was in need of some serious repairs. I did learn that the City of Abilene had asked the...
Texas Lottery Has Record Year: Over $8 Billion in Sales for 2022
Times are tough for many, but things are looking good for the Texas Lottery. Despite the pandemic, the sky is apparently the limit for the agency, as the lottery reached an all-time sales record for the 12th fiscal year in a row. Texas Lottery Sales. The Texas Lottery says it...
Don’t Worry, Be Happy: The Top 10 Happiest Cities in Texas for 2022
Don't worry, be happy. It's more than just lines from a song. It's the way Texans like to live. Friendly faces in all kinds of spaces. In fact, there's even a Texas town named Happy. It doesn't get much closer than that. Texans are always the first to offer up a "howdy" or a firm handshake.
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
Abilene’s Broadwind Fabrications Expansion Is Bringing More Money and Jobs
The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has been very instrumental in bringing a lot of new businesses into the Big Country. Since Broadwind Heavy Fabrication has been in Abilene they have continued to add and grow and now they are planning a $3 million expansion. So, you ask what is...
Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy
Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
