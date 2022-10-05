(Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a structure fire at a farm in Pine Island Township. The Pine Island Fire Department says the fire in the 800 block of White Pines Road SE was reported by a passerby around 12:20 AM and the responding firefighters arrived to find a shed ablaze. The fire destroyed some hay, a skid loader, a lawnmower, and other items. No injuries were reported and the livestock in the shed were able to escape.

