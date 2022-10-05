Read full article on original website
Related
The 2023 Dodge Barracuda May Be The Challegner-Giulia Love Child We Never Got
Despite often being compared to the Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang, the Dodge Challenger is in a league of its own. It is safe to say that, from the big three, Dodge stayed the truest to the classic Muscle car formula. With that said, major revisions were considered for the 2015 model year of the Challenger. Those revisions involved the Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models. Said revisions never happened, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t be getting a MOPAR that’s more athletic and handles like a sports car. Here’s what the Challenger could have been and what could be the next Dodge sports car.
2023 MINI Cooper SE Electric: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 199 LB-FT Driveline: Front-wheel Drive. Mini Cooper SE Electric Performance and Capability . Back in the late 2000s, driving an electric or hybrid car was all about making a statement, but as EVs have become more commonplace, consumers are noticing the potential for fuel and maintenance savings. MINI too has a history of experimenting with electric vehicles. Back in 2009, the British automaker showed off the MINI E, an all-electric demonstration car, made and distributed internationally on a trial basis for research and development purposes.
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
Everything You Need to Know About the Off-Road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
The Lamborghini Huracan has been around since 2014. This has given the supercar maker the opportunity to milk the compact, mid-engine platform and give us various interpretations of the “baby Lambo.” Lamborghini has been romancing the idea of a mid-engine, all-terrain supercar for a long time and in 2019, Lamborghini introduced the Sterrato Concept – an off-road model based on the Huracan. But unlike most Lamborghini concept cars, the Huracan Sterrato is going to happen. The off-road Huracan is scheduled to come out by the end of 2022, and here’s what we know about it so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Most Powerful BMWs Ever Made
Over the years, BMW has made many quick cars. The most well-known are the M3 and M5, but today, they have some surprising new models, including SUVs, with electrifying torque. You may not be able to tear around a track the same in a big SUV, but 99-percent of people don't take their beamers for quick sprints there anyway; so why does it matter? The majority of BMW's most potent cars come with a twin-turbo V-8, as they should. That said, here is a list of the 10 most powerful BMWs ever made!
Daehler's New Tuning Kit Turns the BMW M240i into an M2
The G87 M2's launch is around the corner, but we know how it looks and how powerful the S58 engine under its hood will be. What if you already own or intend to buy an M240i, which is not just cumbersome compared to the upcoming M2 but also lacks the charm? If you fit into that category, a renowned German tuner, dAEHler, has a solution that will make your M240i go faster and look better.
Top 10 Motorcycles Under $6,000
The newly introduced motorcycle rider faces a common barrier to entry with his fellow beginners: the price. Enter the sub $6,000 category. This platform allows you to find quality motorcycles without breaking the bank. But where do we find motorcycls at such a low price? Have no fear! We give you the ten best bikes for under $6,000.
The Ford GT LM Sticks it to Ferrari One Last Time
Ford is pulling the plug on its iconic supercar nameplate, the GT, and it is doing it just the American way. Enter the new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, the final iteration of the second generation GT that debuted in 2016. This special edition car celebrates Ford’s win at the 2016 Le Mans and has some fantastic designs and touches to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Ferrari F167
Some brands are known for their hallmark styling, while others for their exhaust note or their actual performance on and off of the track. Brands like Ferrari, however, are known for multiple virtues. The marque has always been held within exclusivity, power, elegance, and the raucous sound of their V-8 and V-12 engines. Even its hybrid supercar - the LaFerrari - featured an insane V-12 sourced from its racing team. The arrival of a new Ferrari is one of importance indeed, especially in today’s world of downsizing engines, turbocharging, and hybridization. It seems that Ferrari never got the memo on this, though.
The Potential Motors Adventure 1 Electric RV Redefines Camping for the Elite
Nothing compares to exploring the great outdoors in your recreational vehicle while camping. And, if you're looking for something that can easily handle off-road terrain, you should check out the Potential Motors Adventure 1. It's the perfect rig for anyone who loves camping and wants to explore remote destinations inaccessible by car. With its rugged off-road suspension and powerful engine, the Adventure 1 can take you anywhere you want to go. Likewise, this bold and rush-moving camp van makes a powerful contender for off-road missions, unlike the 100 Series Land Cruiser, which also serves as the daily driver and comes with ample creature comforts.
How F1 Tech Made a Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Possible
Mercedes has been making a lot of controversial decisions lately. From 2023, you won’t be able to buy a Mercedes vehicle equipped with a manual transmission. This isn’t as surprising as the brand’s other controversial move, to retire the V-8 engine. While Mercedes AMG wants to keep inline-six and V-8 engines around for a bit longer, the 2023 AMG C63 S will not benefit from one. A burbling V-8 engine has been a definitive part of AMG and most of its models. With the V-8, technically, still being available in the larger models, is the new hot C-Class a worthy successor, and can big power from the hybrid powertrain make up for ditching one of the model’s most charismatic traits?
The Next-Gen BMW 8 Series Will Be Radically Different
The first-generation BMW 8 Series was an exceptional sports car, which is particularly remembered for its V-12 engine. BMW tried to continue this success story in 2018, but the sales figures for the Coupe (G15), Convertible (G14), and GranCoupe (G16) couldn't satisfy the Bavarian brand. For this reason, there have been repeated rumors about changes within the BMW 8 Series over the recent years. And, these rumors are now getting new food.
The Mercedes W123 300D is the Ultimate Budget Classic Car
The Mercedes W123 is one of the most well-engineered cars of all time. They are widely known for lasting for decades and thousands or even millions of miles without many issues. This means that they work great as an affordable classic. They are not old to the point where they cannot be driven comfortably, but are old enough to feel special. Also, they are cheap to buy and because of the great build quality, they are cheap to keep on the road. The turbo diesel 300D is the model to have, and here, we will be going over everything that makes these cars so special.
The Dodge Challenger Could Have Been a Rebadged Alfa Romeo Giulia
The current Dodge Challenger will be retired after more than 14 years of production, but that does not prevent it from producing breaking news on a regular basis. Even if the Challenger was updated in 2015, it is still based on the same old Chrysler LC platform that dates back to the era of Daimler Chrysler. Now, however, we've learned that things could have been largely different.
The Audi R8's Successor Will be a Brutal Supercar with a Weird Name
Audi recently announced the final R8 version, the R8 V10 GT RWD, which is the most aggressive-looking R8 ever built. Audi will not produce more than 333 examples of the R8 GT, so it will be a very rare model in the R8 lineup. Now that Audi is getting rid of its V-10-powered supercar, you might wonder what’s next. Indeed, the V-10 has no future, and we all can guess where it can all lead to: electrification. So, of course, if you are an ardent fan of the R8 V-10, you will not like it when I say Audi is allegedly working on an electric R8 replacement that could be called Rnext.
Bugatti's First EV Won't Arrive Until 2030
The transition to electric mobility is a challenge that is accepted by many carmakers, if not all. While most of them have the resources and technology to make the switch the most efficient way possible, brands like Pagani and Bugatti, known for producing renowned hypercars, are not looking forward to migrate to electrification yet. Bugatti, however, has confirmed that the Chiron's successor will be a hybrid, and that we will not hear anything about an all-electric Bugatti until the end of this decade.
Mazda RX-7 (FD): Performance, Price, and Photos
As far as Japanese sports car icons go, few vehicles hold the prestige of the FD-generation Mazda RX-7. It found consensus acclaim among enthusiasts when it made it to U.S. shores in 1993. Despite its appeal, it didn't sell very well compared to its little brother, the Mazda Miata. Its short lifespan of three years and low production numbers make it an elusive vehicle to find.
2023 Toyota GR86 Review: A Comprehensive Makeover By The GR Gods
Why does it seem like the common man has been priced out of the fun-to-drive cars? Because for the most part, he has. Try finding a brand-new, manual transmission sports coupe for under $30,000 and you’ll discover only 4 cars from which to choose and two of them are essentially the same: the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86. With a starting MSRP of $28,995 including the delivery fee, we should be thankful Toyota remains committed to this attainable, rear-wheel drive brand of motoring. So even though the selection is sparse, don’t worry; the GR86 delivers the goods you crave.
Ferrari's First Le Mans Hypercar In Decades Makes Its Debut on October 30
Having revealed a teaser image and pictures of prototypes testing, Ferrari is finally going to unveil its Le Mans Hypercar by the end of the month. The new LMH machine is yet to be named and will give its racing debut at the World Endurance Championship in 2023. 50 years ago, the participation of the 312 PB marked the last appearance of a Ferrari at top-tier endurance racing. Now, the Prancing Horse is returning and wants to compete for titles in another competitive championship besides the Formula 1.
Watch Mercedes Project One Taking On The AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes might have needed five years to come out a production version of the Project One, but the result is absolutely gorgeous. What started back in 2017 as the Project One evolved over the years and finally came to life as the Mercedes-AMG One: a road-going supercar powered by a hybridized F1 engine that delivers in excess of 1,000 horses. But, according to Mercedes, the One is not only powered by a F1 engine, but it also feels like an F1 car. The question is: how will it do in a competition against the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – a V-8 powered supercar with “only” 720 horsepower under the hood.
