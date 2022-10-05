Read full article on original website
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Bethlehem Academy Ready for Homecoming Coronation
Bethlehem Academy has had a tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and they ask a senior girl to be their escort. That practice started after 1994. This year is no exception. There are a few activities different from days gone by. For example they do themed days throughout the week.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Owatonna Fire Dept. Planning Prescribed Burn for Monday
Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve in Owatonna Monday evening. On October 10, the Owatonna Fire Department will conduct a live-burn training session at Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, weather permitting. Starting at 5 pm, the Fire Department will burn the southern half of the nature reserve.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork This Thursday & Friday in Owatonna
Let me get this straight; eat ribs, win a grill + Vikings stuff, and support children in southern Minnesota? Where do I sign up? The good news is that you don't have to sign up -- you just have to show up. This Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th...
Puck Drops in Owatonna Friday [Blades Player Interviews]
After three weeks of road games, the Steele County Blades junior hockey team opens their home schedule on Friday, October 7 at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna at 7 pm. The game against Isanti starts a string of five straight home contests. It will be the first game on Dudley Otto Rink for most of the players.
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
2022 Halloween Haunted Houses, Events, and Attractions in the Rochester, MN Area
SE Minnesota's Official 2022 Halloween Haunted Houses and Events Guide. Are you ready for some spooky Halloween thrills and chills, Southeast Minnesota? Or maybe you prefer the not-so-scary Halloween fun. Either way, there's something for everyone from terrifying haunted houses and an abandoned hayride to kid-friendly corn mazes and pumpkin parties.
Creepy Doll Contest in Rochester Back with Nightmare-Fuel Contestants
The annual creepy doll contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County! It's one of my favorite times of the year, spooky season, and the History Center knows how to celebrate right with their creepy-as-heck dolls. Voting has already begun to find the creepiest of the creepy dolls....
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
