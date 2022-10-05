The state patrol was called to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 15 in Martin County. The crash happened around 10:05 pm when a semi driven by David Zellmer of Fairmont and a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile female collided as the semi attempted to turn into a driveway. Zellmer wasn’t hurt but the juvenile driver from Trimont was taken to Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, another juvenile female was taken to Fairmont hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries.

MARTIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO