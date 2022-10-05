Read full article on original website
McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus
For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
30-Minute Taco Soup
I am not the type of person who waits around for a certain season to enjoy soup. I’m a year-round, all-season soup enjoyer, so let me introduce you to one of my favorites — this 30-Minute Taco Soup. Quick soups like this are my favorite for meal prep; I make a big batch on Sunday and eat it for lunch throughout the week. This one is zesty and filling but simple to make, so it’s one I turn to often, but best of all you get to top it with all your favorite taco toppings. (And maybe some tortilla chips, which is just hard to argue with.)
Roast Beef
Roast beef makes an impressive centerpiece for Christmas dinner, without the price tag of prime rib or beef tenderloin. Made with a less expensive cuts of beef—eye, top, or bottom round roasts all work well—it slices into rosy, tender medallions and serves a crowd. A pan sauce of caramelized onions, red wine and beef stock take this roast to the next level, but a pan full of mushroom gravy (link when live) pairs perfectly as well.
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
What's the best frozen chicken nugget? We tried 10 brands to find out
We are living in the Golden Age of nuggets. Entire freezer aisles at grocery stores are now devoted to bags of the pellets (mostly chicken, but an increasing number of plant-based options) in a staggering array of shapes (dinosaurs, Minions, unicorns) and flavors (buffalo, barbecue, Southern style - whatever that is).
National Pizza Month Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and More
October is National Pizza Month, although America's love for the cheesy dish is a year-round affair. Approximately 3 billion pies are ordered in the US annually, according to Pizza Hut, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day -- or about 350 slices a second. Surveys show pepperoni is the...
What can you cook in an air fryer?
AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
The Best Restaurant Specials for Every Day of the Week
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu
Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
Granola Oatmeal Cookies
Granola Oatmeal Cookies – Turning the Oatmeal Cookie Inside Out. There are certain cookies that require us to take sides. Are you a thin, chewy, crisp-around-the-edges chocolate chip person, or a thick, soft, cakey chocolate chip person? Do you want your gingersnaps to snap loudly, and cleanly in half, or bend quietly, and melt in your mouth? There are no wrong answers, but you have to pick. Well, what happens if you can't?
