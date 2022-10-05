ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Irish Potato and Onion Soup

Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

30-Minute Taco Soup

I am not the type of person who waits around for a certain season to enjoy soup. I’m a year-round, all-season soup enjoyer, so let me introduce you to one of my favorites — this 30-Minute Taco Soup. Quick soups like this are my favorite for meal prep; I make a big batch on Sunday and eat it for lunch throughout the week. This one is zesty and filling but simple to make, so it’s one I turn to often, but best of all you get to top it with all your favorite taco toppings. (And maybe some tortilla chips, which is just hard to argue with.)
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Roast Beef

Roast beef makes an impressive centerpiece for Christmas dinner, without the price tag of prime rib or beef tenderloin. Made with a less expensive cuts of beef—eye, top, or bottom round roasts all work well—it slices into rosy, tender medallions and serves a crowd. A pan sauce of caramelized onions, red wine and beef stock take this roast to the next level, but a pan full of mushroom gravy (link when live) pairs perfectly as well.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sausage#Breakfast Sandwich#Food Drink#My Honest Review#Jalapeno Ranch#Whataburger Facebook
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Detroit News

What's the best frozen chicken nugget? We tried 10 brands to find out

We are living in the Golden Age of nuggets. Entire freezer aisles at grocery stores are now devoted to bags of the pellets (mostly chicken, but an increasing number of plant-based options) in a staggering array of shapes (dinosaurs, Minions, unicorns) and flavors (buffalo, barbecue, Southern style - whatever that is).
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

What can you cook in an air fryer?

AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
FOOD & DRINKS
shorelocalnews.com

Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
RECIPES
CNET

Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
TECHNOLOGY
EatingWell

Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options

Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Granola Oatmeal Cookies

Granola Oatmeal Cookies – Turning the Oatmeal Cookie Inside Out. There are certain cookies that require us to take sides. Are you a thin, chewy, crisp-around-the-edges chocolate chip person, or a thick, soft, cakey chocolate chip person? Do you want your gingersnaps to snap loudly, and cleanly in half, or bend quietly, and melt in your mouth? There are no wrong answers, but you have to pick. Well, what happens if you can't?
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy