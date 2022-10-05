Foodservice Industry Veteran, Cassie Nelson, Joins A La Carte Menu Services, Inc. as Executive Vice President and CSO to Manage and Grow Iconic ‘Mrs. Winner’s’ Brand

Read full article on original website
Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria’s Secret Storefront in Indianapolis Mall to Create Space for Black Businesses
Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront. On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.
