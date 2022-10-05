Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Slain 'Rust' Cinematographer’s Family, Filming Set To Resume In 2023

mega

Actor Alec Baldwin and Rust movie producers will resume filming in January 2023 after reaching a settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ’ family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hutchins was killed on the set of the film in October 2021 after a prop gun, which was held by Baldwin, went off.

Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins, and has since shifted blame for the tragic death on the Rust prop managers and stunt handlers, who he claims should have ensured the gun did not have live bullets.

Matthew Hutchins , the husband of the slain cinematographer, will serve as the film’s executive producer when filming for the Wild West-style movie resumes at the beginning of 2023.

Matthew, Baldwin, and the film’s producers have agreed that her death was a "terrible accident."

Baldwin took to Instagram to express condolences following the settlement agreement .

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son,” Baldwin wrote, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

In February 2021, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal Santa Fe, New Mexico accident. Hutchins’ husband spoke about the settlement agreement the family reached.

“​​We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC,” Matthew stated.

“As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust , which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” he continued.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident.”

The widower added that he’s “grateful” for the film’s producers and the community surrounding his late wife’s work for coming together “to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Rust director Joe Souza also commented on Halyna’s legacy, calling the decision to proceed with filming “bittersweet.”

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf,” Souza stated.

Melina Spadone , attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, said on behalf of the production company, “We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna's life and honoring her work.”

No arrests have been made in the 15 months since Halyna’s death. The criminal investigation is still ongoing.