All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 19 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 19 — Pam Baggett (D) and Ellen Troxclair (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Texas’s state legislature. Texas is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Baggett:

“Demand we accept our federal tax dollars by accepting Medicaid expansion. A healthy Texas is a prosperous Texas.”

“We have a seemingly endless list if ways to improve Texas school. A brief list includes: *Offer competitive salaries for teachers. *Return $5 billion in covid education relief from the general fund back to schools. *Eliminate high stakes testing.”

“We all love the Hill Country and more and more people are loving it, too. We must balance this growth by protecting water quantity and quality, protecting the hills we love from being dug out, and protecting air quality near stone processing.”

Troxclair:

“On the City Council, I became known as the budget watchdog, consistently cutting wasteful spending and reforming city programs for better results.”

“I am a pro-life champion, who will defend the Texas heartbeat bill outlawing any abortion when a heartbeat is detected.”

“As a small business owner, I know that small businesses are the heart of our economy. I will help support local businesses to help get them back on track.”

