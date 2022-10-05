ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K

The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
GLENDON, PA
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting

The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
WBRE

DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Catasauqua, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Northampton County | Ballot-on-Demand voting is now available

The Northampton County Elections Office announces that Ballot-on-Demand voting for the November 8th General Election became available on Monday, October 3rd. Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM – 4:30PM. Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end on November 1st at 5:00PM.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval

The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Pa. invests $3.166 million to protect farms

According to information in a news release, Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development on Aug. 25, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton beverage outlet gets council approval

A wine store and beverage outlet proposed for the heavily traveled Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton has received the stamp of approval. Borough council on a 4-0 vote on Monday granted a request from Mitch 328 LLC for a waiver pertaining to sidewalks, and granted conditional approval for the land development plan.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Labor shortage impacts pool service company

POCONOS, STROUDSBURG (WBRE/WYOU) — Many builder and trade companies in the Poconos say they’re struggling to make ends meet due to the labor shortage. With fall in full swing, many people are closing down their pools for the season. One local pool company tells Eyewitness News they’ve had to turn down jobs because they’ve gone […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township

The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ustwp.org

Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore

We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

