FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting
The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
Pa. DEP hearing about proposed pipeline draws support, environmental concerns
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection got mixed reactions during a virtual town hall Wednesday about a proposed pipeline expansion involving Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.
thevalleyledger.com
Northampton County | Ballot-on-Demand voting is now available
The Northampton County Elections Office announces that Ballot-on-Demand voting for the November 8th General Election became available on Monday, October 3rd. Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM – 4:30PM. Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end on November 1st at 5:00PM.
8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval
The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
lvpnews.com
Pa. invests $3.166 million to protect farms
According to information in a news release, Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development on Aug. 25, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
Times News
Lehighton beverage outlet gets council approval
A wine store and beverage outlet proposed for the heavily traveled Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton has received the stamp of approval. Borough council on a 4-0 vote on Monday granted a request from Mitch 328 LLC for a waiver pertaining to sidewalks, and granted conditional approval for the land development plan.
Labor shortage impacts pool service company
POCONOS, STROUDSBURG (WBRE/WYOU) — Many builder and trade companies in the Poconos say they’re struggling to make ends meet due to the labor shortage. With fall in full swing, many people are closing down their pools for the season. One local pool company tells Eyewitness News they’ve had to turn down jobs because they’ve gone […]
5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township
The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
ustwp.org
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore
We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
