lvpnews.com
Pa. invests $3.166 million to protect farms
According to information in a news release, Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development on Aug. 25, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms...
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
sauconsource.com
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
lvpnews.com
Mary R. Saveri
Mary R. Saveri, 73, from Germansville, died Sept. 28, 2022, in Complete Care at Lehigh. She was the wife of Debra L. Grundstrom to whom she was married seven years. Born Jan. 17, 1949, in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph N. Saveri Sr. and Anne L. (King) Wilson.
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval
The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
uncoveringpa.com
Riding the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway from Jim Thorpe, PA
Jim Thorpe is one of my favorite small towns in Pennsylvania in large part because of how many great things there are to do in the “Switzerland of America”. And, one of the most fun and most popular things to do in town is to ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
Township discusses defective zoning ordinance
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township
The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
Protecting water, land, and habitat in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The Kittatinny Ridge runs through Carbon County, providing residents that live five to ten miles away water for their wells. Dan Kunkle with the Carbon County Citizens for Water, Farms, and Land says it's forests like this that we need to protect. That's why he's urging people to vote in favor of a referendum designed to protect Carbon County's water quality and land.
