Washington State

All candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 19 – Position 1 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Washington House of Representatives District 19-Position 1 — incumbent Jim Walsh (R) and Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Washington’s state legislature. Washington is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Walsh:

  • “Restore balanced, constitutional government in Olympia.”
  • “Return the ability to chase criminal suspects and fight crime to our law enforcement agencies.”
  • “Give the people of Washington reasonable tax relief: especially property, sales and fuel tax relief.”

Hughes-Ham:

  • “We deserve a representative who will actively fight for engaging, relevant public education, fully-funded and accessible to all.”
  • “We deserve a representative who fights for strong local industry that utilizes realistic climate solutions.”
  • “We deserve a representative who fights for safe, inclusive communities with ample, affordable housing.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

