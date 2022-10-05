ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

All candidates for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington — incumbent Michael Finkle and Joshua Schaer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the King County website, the “King County District Court is one of the busiest courts in Washington state, and is a leader in many areas involving public safety and access to justice.” The court is responsible for hearing cases related to civil litigation matters up to $100,000 per claimant, small claims matters up to $10,000, and nuisance violations, among others.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Finkle:

  • “There is more to being a judge than making decisions in Court. An excellent judge should improve the court system. I have a demonstrated history, as recently as June of 2022, of successfully doing just that.”
  • “Improvements to the court system don’t happen by chance. They require advance planning. I have plans in mind for changes over the next 1-4 years, including how to carry out those changes.”
  • “Some of the biggest steps in providing access to justice for all involve very small gestures. Because of my experience as a judge, I am aware of those small gestures and I have been using them over the years.”

Schaer:

  • “As a King County District Court Judge, Joshua Schaer will reduce backlogged dockets and guide individuals to improve their lives through community-based services while holding repeat offenders accountable.”
  • “Joshua Schaer’s colleagues in the Attorney General’s Office and nonpartisan endorsers know his good character, attention to detail, and thoughtful consideration of important issues.”
  • “Joshua Schaer will encourage legislators to continue budgetary support for court programs that benefit disadvantaged individuals. Additionally, he will advocate for greater funding toward legal aid and mediation services that can assist litigants in civil cases.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for California State Assembly District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 5— Rebecca Chenoweth (D) and Joe Patterson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 — Meghan Lukens (D) and Savannah Wolfson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 19 – Position 1 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Washington House of Representatives District 19-Position 1 — incumbent Jim Walsh (R) and Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction — Terry Gilbert (D) and Debbie Critchfield (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
IDAHO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Florida

Candidates and organizations involved in Florida’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 7, 2022. The general election will take place in Florida on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Florida?. All 40 seats in the Florida State Senate. All...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court System#Civil Litigation#Politics Local#Election Local#Northeast Division
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Rob Sand and Todd Halbur running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8

Incumbent Rob Sand (D) and Todd Halbur (R) are running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8, 2022. Sand has been the Iowa auditor of state since 2019. Sand also served as assistant attorney general under Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D). On his campaign website, Sand said he has been non-partisan as auditor: “[Sand] defends the other party from unfair or untruthful attacks, while also criticizing his own party even when he doesn’t have to.” Sand also highlighted his record as auditor, saying he “has identified more waste, fraud, and abuse than any other single term from any other State Auditor.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Kansas Amendment 2 would require most county sheriffs to be elected

On Nov. 8, Kansas voters will decide on a ballot measure, Amendment 2, to require the election of county sheriffs in counties that had not abolished the office as of January 2022 and provide that sheriffs may be recalled from office or removed by a writ of quo warranto initiated by the attorney general. Currently, only one county, Riley County, of the state’s 105 counties does not have a sheriff. Amendment 2 would provide that the other 104 counties cannot eliminate their elected sheriff’s office.
KANSAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Seminole County School Board District 5 in Florida complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Seminole County School Board District 5 — Dana Fernandez and Autumn Garick — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Ballotpedia News

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver retires

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver retired on Sept. 29, 2022. Silver was the only judge in Nevada’s history to be elected to every court in the state’s court system. Silver was elected to the state supreme court in 2018, filling the seat vacated by Justice Michael Douglas. Prior to this election, Silver served on the Nevada Court of Appeals from 2015 to 2019. She was one of three judges appointed to form the court, which was created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment. Silver became chief judge of the court on Jan. 2, 2017. She also served on the Las Vegas Municipal Court, Las Vegas Justice Court, and the Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court.
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dies

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer (D) died on Sept. 30, 2022. Baer was elected to the state supreme court in 2003. He was retained with 71% of the vote on Nov. 5, 2013. Prior to joining the court, he was an administrative judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. He also worked as an attorney in private practice and as a deputy attorney general with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Six states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan

Six states filed a joint lawsuit against the Biden administration on September 29 to block the federal government’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loans per person. The states allege the administration overstepped its executive authority and was “not remotely tailored to address the effects of the pandemic on federal student loan borrowers.” The states also argued that the Department of Education was legally required to collect student loans and could not stop collecting without congressional approval.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy