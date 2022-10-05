All candidates for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington — incumbent Michael Finkle and Joshua Schaer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the King County website, the “King County District Court is one of the busiest courts in Washington state, and is a leader in many areas involving public safety and access to justice.” The court is responsible for hearing cases related to civil litigation matters up to $100,000 per claimant, small claims matters up to $10,000, and nuisance violations, among others.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Finkle:

“There is more to being a judge than making decisions in Court. An excellent judge should improve the court system. I have a demonstrated history, as recently as June of 2022, of successfully doing just that.”

“Improvements to the court system don’t happen by chance. They require advance planning. I have plans in mind for changes over the next 1-4 years, including how to carry out those changes.”

“Some of the biggest steps in providing access to justice for all involve very small gestures. Because of my experience as a judge, I am aware of those small gestures and I have been using them over the years.”

Schaer:

“As a King County District Court Judge, Joshua Schaer will reduce backlogged dockets and guide individuals to improve their lives through community-based services while holding repeat offenders accountable.”

“Joshua Schaer’s colleagues in the Attorney General’s Office and nonpartisan endorsers know his good character, attention to detail, and thoughtful consideration of important issues.”

“Joshua Schaer will encourage legislators to continue budgetary support for court programs that benefit disadvantaged individuals. Additionally, he will advocate for greater funding toward legal aid and mediation services that can assist litigants in civil cases.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

