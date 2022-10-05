All candidates for Kansas House of Representatives District 86 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kansas House of Representatives District 86 — Silas Miller (D) and Rick Lindsey (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Kansas’s state legislature. Kansas is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Miller:

“Silas is determined to reduce the tax burden on working-class families and help create an economy that benefits everyone by raising wages, better housing opportunities, and supporting job training and workforce development.”

“Silas will work toward solutions for the education system in Kansas. We need to pay teachers more, and restore their due-process rights.”

“Silas will fight for environmental protection and reducing human-influenced climate change.”

Lindsey:

“Economics – we must make Kansas as affordable as possible in these inflationary times.”

“Education – At the top of my priorities is ensuring students get the same quality education regardless of physical address.”

“Fund essential services – Make sure healthcare options are available for all without relying on Feds. for delivery of services. Control costs where possible!”

