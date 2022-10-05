ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

All candidates for Wyoming House of Representatives District 17 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHqGw_0iN68ZTr00

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wyoming House of Representatives District 17 — incumbent Chad Banks (D) and J.T. Larson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Wyoming’s state legislature. Wyoming is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Banks:

  • “Supporting Small Businesses – Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and our state. We need to expand programs to help our small businesses thrive and grow.”
  • “Expanding Healthcare – Wyoming needs to expand Medicaid to help the most vulnerable in our community. Additionally we need to shore up our existing services in the state.”
  • “Representing the underrepresented – Right now we’re seeing more and more attacks on some of the most vulnerable populations in our communities and state.”

Larson:

  • “I am pro second amendment and I will do everything I can to protect your rights.”
  • “Economic Development/Diversification are vital to the growth of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.”
  • “Protecting the water rights of the people of Sweetwater County is a huge priority not only today but for the future.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction — Terry Gilbert (D) and Debbie Critchfield (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
POLITICO

Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Second Amendment#The Republican Party#Republican#Medicaid#Sweetwa
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 19 – Position 1 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Washington House of Representatives District 19-Position 1 — incumbent Jim Walsh (R) and Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
cowboystatedaily.com

Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees

HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
WYOMING STATE
mainepublic.org

With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
MAINE STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington — incumbent Michael Finkle and Joshua Schaer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
KING COUNTY, WA
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat, but should he?

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts ought to consider appointing himself to the U.S. Senate, or making that happen, some political observers said Thursday, even though the track record for such moves isn’t great. Some Nebraska Republicans, on background, predicted Ricketts would not appoint himself, though they, too, felt he should consider it. With the expected […] The post Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat, but should he? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy