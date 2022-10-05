All candidates for Wyoming House of Representatives District 17 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wyoming House of Representatives District 17 — incumbent Chad Banks (D) and J.T. Larson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Wyoming’s state legislature. Wyoming is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Banks:

“Supporting Small Businesses – Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and our state. We need to expand programs to help our small businesses thrive and grow.”

“Expanding Healthcare – Wyoming needs to expand Medicaid to help the most vulnerable in our community. Additionally we need to shore up our existing services in the state.”

“Representing the underrepresented – Right now we’re seeing more and more attacks on some of the most vulnerable populations in our communities and state.”

Larson:

“I am pro second amendment and I will do everything I can to protect your rights.”

“Economic Development/Diversification are vital to the growth of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.”

“Protecting the water rights of the people of Sweetwater County is a huge priority not only today but for the future.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

