Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: everything we expect to see

This year's Cyber Monday iPad deals are coming up fast, and once we're through with Friday's offerings retailers will be keen to keep those discounts on the shelves. iPads are a hot commodity this time of year, though, which means the biggest offers are going to be reserved for Friday's main event. Stock on the cheapest (or the most heavily discounted) devices might not hold out for the second round, so it's worth getting your eye in from the start of Thanksgiving week here overall.

If you happen to miss the first sale, though, it's not all doom and gloom. We regularly see some models holding onto record low prices throughout the weekend, even if they're not the headline-grabbing flash sales of the Friday before. Not only that, but if we're particularly lucky, some unpopular colorways could fall even further in price during Cyber Monday iPad deals - if retailers are struggling to get rid of them. Plus with plenty of older devices on the shelves right now, there's plenty of wiggle room in those MSRPs.

We've been tracking Cyber Monday iPad deals for years now, so we know what a good deal looks like when we come across one. Not only that, but we also know which retailers are likely to be offering the best value bundles and the lowest price as well. That's why we've put together this guide - so you know exactly what you need to be looking for when those November sales do roll around. Of course, all this guidance goes for Black Friday iPad deals all the same as well.

When will Cyber Monday iPad deals begin?

Cyber Monday iPad deals generally run straight through from their Black Friday counterparts. That means offers will be live across the weekend, with retailers switching things up on Sunday. We do, however, sometimes see additional discounts landing on the big day itself (Monday November 28 this year). That usually occurs when a less popular colorway of an older model isn't selling as well as the retailer hoped, so if you don't spot a price you like on the day itself, it's well worth keeping an eye out.

Where will you find the best Cyber Monday iPad deals in 2021?

We'll be rounding up the best Cyber Monday iPad deals right here, but if you're going it alone we'd recommend you start your search at these retailers.

US:

Amazon: often one of the first to discount newer models

Best Buy: bundle deals with subscriptions sometimes available

B&H Photo: find cheap older devices and renewed tablets

Newegg: generally better for much older devices

Walmart: often matches Amazon's record low prices

UK:

Amazon: regularly has the best prices on the latest generation

Argos: same day delivery and regular bundle deals available

Currys: free subscriptions and software often included in bundles

Ebuyer: best for rare discounts on larger Pro models

John Lewis: often offers trade-in discounts and has the best warranties Laptops Direct: record low prices but with extra shipping charges

Very: stock often holds on longer with price matched deals



What to expect from Cyber Monday iPad deals in 2022

We've got eight models to look at in this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals; the 9th generation iPad, new 10th generation iPad, the 2022 iPad Air, last year's iPad Mini, and both 2021 and 2022 generations of the iPad Pro. That's a lot of tablet to be watching out for. Each of these models holds its own use-case, but they're also at varying ages as well. That means every iPad deal is going to be different this year.

Kicking off with the cheapest model, the 9th generation entry level iPad. This $329 device didn't see too much action in last year's sales which was surprising. Even though it had only released a few months before, we do generally see these annual refreshes taking around $20 off during the holiday sales. However, since then, we've seen those costs dive to $279 at their lowest point - that's cheaper than the previous generation ever dared to go. While any return to this record low price will likely be snapped up over Black Friday, the fact that we've seen it before in the summer may spell even greater discounts on the big day itself. Looking ahead to Cyber Monday, we would expect any additional savings to bounce back to this $279 - $299 position over the weekend.

It's important to note that Apple will continue to offer this $329 / £329 iPad alongside the new, more expensive, 10th generation. The 2022 model comes in at $449 / £499, with a considerable design overhaul and a fancy processor at the helm. We're not expecting to see too much in the way of discounts, and especially not by the time Cyber Monday iPad deals roll around. We'd recommend sticking to the 9th generation for the most valuable discounts here.

The latest iPad Air launched just this year. That means we're only starting to see where the fifth generation will take us with its discounts. So far, prices have dipped as far as $559 and held this sale position for a while. If last year's discounts are anything to go by, this is a solid indicator of the price you'll be paying in 2022's Cyber Monday iPad deals. However, if we're lucky, things could drop further to $549 or $539 - though these offers might be reserved for the Friday.

The iPad Mini was one of the few new releases to see some solid action last year, taking part in contract deals in the US and a small saving in the UK. Since then, prices have dropped even further. We're cautiously optimistic for a return to the $399.99 record low on the Friday, potentially jumping up to around $429.99 once stock starts clearing out over Cyber Monday.

Then we get to the iPad Pro. With two new M2 models on the shelves, things are going to get a little tricky here. We were expecting to see record low prices (of around $899.99) on the M1 devices in November, but we're not sure whether stock will hold out that long. The 2022 devices launch at the same price point as their predecessors, forcing retailers to lower their rates well ahead of schedule. That means we're expecting to see iPad Pro deals at their best over the next few weeks. Once this stock is cleared out, we're unlikely to see similar price points on the next generation.

Last year's best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the US

iPad Mini WiFi and Cellular (2021) | $21.66/mo $18.33/mo at Verizon

Save $100 - You were saving $100 on the price of the new iPad Mini overall at Verizon, with this reduced monthly rate. Over the course of 30 months, you were paying $549.99 for the cellular iPad Mini, whereas picking up this model outright would set you back $649.99.



iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi, 512GB) | $1,099 $979 at Walmart

Save $120 - The 512GB 11-inch iPad Pro was showing some of the best savings of its kind last year, with prices that were almost as good as its previous low of $949. The device sold out at this price on Amazon, and Walmart's stock moved quickly as well.



iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi (2021) | $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - You could save $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Amazon's Cyber Monday iPad deals last year, after this model left the shelves for a few days earlier in the week. That was excellent news if you were looking to get your hands on the larger device, though this was a sale price we'd been seeing for a while.



iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi and Cellular (2021) | $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you needed to take your work on the go, the cellular 11-inch iPad Pro was $50 off at Amazon - a little disappointing considering this model was $899 over the Black Friday weekend.



Last year's best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the UK

iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation | 5 months Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ | £319 at Currys

While you weren't saving any cold hard cash with this Curry's deal, you could find up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ available with this model. Discounts were proving very hard to come by on this model so this was the best deal on this entry level slab.

iPad Mini WiFi (2021) | £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 - The iPad Mini was seeing one of its first significant discounts in last year's Cyber Monday iPad deals, which meant there had never been a better time to invest in the dinky tablet. You could find £20 off at Amazon, with this price available on the Space Grey model.



iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi (2021) | £749 £710 at Amazon

Save £30 - The price on this 11-inch iPad Pro had been jumping between £699 and £719 in Amazon's recent sales. Over Cyber Monday, we were seeing it a little higher than in recent offers, but this is still one to watch.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi (2021) | £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50 - If you were after the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there was a £50 discount on the WiFi model at Amazon. That was £10 away from a particularly rare record low price and one of the few Cyber Monday iPad deals holding its stock well.



For more on Apple deals, take a look at everything from this year's Cyber Monday AirPods deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals . We're also diving into more detail around all the iPad Mini deals , iPad Air deals , and iPad Pro deals available right now.