Trojan domino effect: Landing Elijah Paige could help USC get 5-star TE Duce Robinson

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
Rated the nation’s No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, Elijah Paige accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process. The Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) prospect decommitted from Notre Dame and picked USC earlier this week.

The offers Paige received included Notre Dame, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Paige’s recruitment could open the door to another elite recruit: Duce Robinson.

It is hard to shake the notion that Notre Dame’s slow start to the 2022 season, especially on offense with a sputtering attack which lost to Marshall (a team which subsequently lost to Bowling Green later in September), had at least some connection to Paige’s change of heart and his shift to USC and Lincoln Riley, a short distance from Phoenix along Interstate 10.

“USC is a special place,” he told On3 Sports. “What they are doing on the field speaks for itself, but the culture that they are building over there is second to none. I see the vision that Coach Riley has and it’s something that I need to be a part of.”

The Trojans will hope they’re not finished at Pinnacle in this recruiting cycle. The nation’s No. 1 tight end, five-star Duce Robinson, is Paige’s teammate. This creates a 2-for-1 opportunity for Lincoln Riley. Robinson is still atop the board and at the forefront of USC’s list of priorities.

Robinson’s collection of interested schools includes: Georgia, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Utah. Robinson is a dual-sport (baseball) athlete.

With USC’s potential depth chart and preseason ranking, Robinson should land in L.A. He could earn a spot on the Trojans’ baseball team as well with a new coach, Andy Stankiewicz, beginning his tenure at USC this year.

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
