Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
Tesla Solar Roofs Stand Up To Hurricane Ian, Elon Musk Sending Starlink Satellites To Help Florida
Known for its electric vehicles, Tesla Inc TSLA also has a solar power division. Customers who bought solar roofs in Florida might be thanking the company after the lingering damage of Hurricane Ian. What Happened: Hurricane Ian hit landfall in Florida and has caused severe damage to the region. Benzinga...
Tesla is helping Hawaii ditch coal power
Hawaii has been able to cease coal power generation after installing a Tesla Megapack on Oahu Island. The state of Hawaii has, up until recently, relied on renewable energy generation to replace its aging fossil fuel power plants. But now the Hawaiian energy utility, Hawaiian Electric, and Elon Musk have announced that a Tesla Megapack energy storage system has been constructed to allow the island state to halt coal power generation ultimately.
Tesla leaks the locations of planned Superchargers across the world
Update: 11:54 a.m. E.T.: Updated hL and added detail to paragraph 4. Locations were leaked globally and not just in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla has apparently leaked the locations of planned Supercharger projects across the world, as the company’s “Find Us” page on its website has been swarmed with locations that are “Coming Soon.”
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck, SUV maker Rivian said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer
Could Freyr Battery Become the Next Tesla?
The lithium ion battery start-up is generating a lot of support on Wall Street.
Which EV Charging Network Uses the Most Renewable Energy?
Electric vehicles are everywhere. A few years back, seeing an electric vehicle was quite the occasion, but now EVs are very common. It's difficult to go more than a few minutes without seeing an EV on the road—but the charging infrastructure isn't as commonplace. It stands to reason that as more and more EVs are sold, charging infrastructures will also continue to expand.
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida
Solar Shines as Clean Energy Companies Set to Roar Higher
Clean energy companies have soared over the past few months, and their run may just be getting started. The bullish move came following climate change legislation – part of the Inflation Reduction Act – that Biden signed into law back in August. The Democrats have boasted that the bill represents the largest investment in clean energy and climate provisions in history, a sweeping win for the American people.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
