wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
cwbradio.com
Bail Set High for Tennessee Man Accused of Kidnapping Wisconsin Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) It would take one-million dollars to bail-out a Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a teenager in northwest Wisconsin. Investigators say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn and the 15-year-old girl had struck-up an online relationship at one point, but he began blackmailing and threatening her when she tried to end it.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased
RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Authorities Searching For Missing Woman With Dementia
RUSK COUNTY - Authorities in Rusk County are asking of the public’s help in locating Mary Lou Bisson, 91, who has dementia, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Lou, from Ingram, went missing Wednesday. Several law enforcement, K9's, drones, fire departments and family are currently looking for her.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism
Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
WEAU-TV 13
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV
A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
wwisradio.com
Local Terrorist Threat Dismissed… But Only so the Federal Government Can Charge him
(Eau Claire, WI) — A terrorist threat charge against a California man has been dismissed – but only so the federal government can prosecute him. Thirty-three-year-old Jeremy Hanson had been accused of issuing a death threat toward a school board president in Eau Claire County. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that the prosecutors dismissed the charge September 26th. Hanson has pleaded guilty to a federal charge filed against him by a U-S Attorney in Massachusetts. He admitted to threats of violence against employees of Merriam-Webster and another targeting the president of the University of North Texas.
cwbradio.com
Osseo Fire Department Responds to House Fire
The Osseo Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. The fire occurred at a home on 9th street. A woman and her two children were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injury. A neighbor saw smoke and called 911. The fire was put out quickly after crews arrived. There was severe smoke damage to the home.
WEAU-TV 13
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
WEAU-TV 13
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
