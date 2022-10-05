ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seffner, FL

Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part

Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
Hundreds of canines available at Mega-Adoption event this weekend

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL 33525. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Notice of Draft Permit

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its preparation of a draft permit to City of New Port Richey, Mr. Robert M. Rivera, 6132 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668 for the City of New Port Richey wastewater treatment facility (WWTF). This permit authorizes the permittee to operate a 7.5 million gallons per day (mgd) domestic WWTF, land apply 11.7 mgd of reclaimed water through a slow-rate public access system and intermittently discharge up to 7.5 mgd of effluent to the Gulf of Mexico (Class III water, WBID 8044E) via Cross Bayou (WBID 1450). The intermittent discharge of effluent into Cross Bayou is authorized only when the facility influent flow capacity exceeds 8.4 mgd, linked to wet weather conditions. The facility is located at latitude 28o14’54” N, longitude 82o44’07” W on 4730 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida 34652 in Pasco County. The Department has assigned permit file number FL0127434-012-DW1P/NR to the proposed project.
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
