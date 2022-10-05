The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its preparation of a draft permit to City of New Port Richey, Mr. Robert M. Rivera, 6132 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668 for the City of New Port Richey wastewater treatment facility (WWTF). This permit authorizes the permittee to operate a 7.5 million gallons per day (mgd) domestic WWTF, land apply 11.7 mgd of reclaimed water through a slow-rate public access system and intermittently discharge up to 7.5 mgd of effluent to the Gulf of Mexico (Class III water, WBID 8044E) via Cross Bayou (WBID 1450). The intermittent discharge of effluent into Cross Bayou is authorized only when the facility influent flow capacity exceeds 8.4 mgd, linked to wet weather conditions. The facility is located at latitude 28o14’54” N, longitude 82o44’07” W on 4730 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida 34652 in Pasco County. The Department has assigned permit file number FL0127434-012-DW1P/NR to the proposed project.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO