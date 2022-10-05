Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
hernandosun.com
Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part
Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
tampabeacon.com
Hundreds of canines available at Mega-Adoption event this weekend
The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL 33525. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
fox13news.com
Bobcat captured in Lakeland after killing one royal swan, dozens of ducks
LAKELAND, Fla. - A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago. More than a dozen ducks were killed a few weeks ago, and no...
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
cityofnewportrichey.org
Notice of Draft Permit
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its preparation of a draft permit to City of New Port Richey, Mr. Robert M. Rivera, 6132 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668 for the City of New Port Richey wastewater treatment facility (WWTF). This permit authorizes the permittee to operate a 7.5 million gallons per day (mgd) domestic WWTF, land apply 11.7 mgd of reclaimed water through a slow-rate public access system and intermittently discharge up to 7.5 mgd of effluent to the Gulf of Mexico (Class III water, WBID 8044E) via Cross Bayou (WBID 1450). The intermittent discharge of effluent into Cross Bayou is authorized only when the facility influent flow capacity exceeds 8.4 mgd, linked to wet weather conditions. The facility is located at latitude 28o14’54” N, longitude 82o44’07” W on 4730 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida 34652 in Pasco County. The Department has assigned permit file number FL0127434-012-DW1P/NR to the proposed project.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722
fox13news.com
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
