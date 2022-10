This is definitely a very exciting semester for Oberlin’s large ensembles. The Oberlin Orchestra, joined by voices from the Oberlin College Choir and Musical Union, will undertake several large-scale projects to be performed first in Oberlin, and then in New York at Carnegie Hall. The first view audiences will have of these programs comes to the Finney Chapel stage on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m.

