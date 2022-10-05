Read full article on original website
Related
lmgraphic.com
Ronald Haven Boysen
Ronald H. Boysen, 70, rural Lake Mills, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Visitation for Ron will be held Monday, Oct. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11: a.m. at First Baptist Church, Forest City, with Pastor Paul M. Schaefer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Forest City American Legion Post #121 immediately following the service. Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
lmgraphic.com
Kenneth M. Peterson
Kenneth M. Peterson, 84, formerly of Lake Mills, entered his heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family in Reno, Nevada. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, located south of Joice. There will be a lunch served at 12:30 p.m. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 61, Lake Mills, Iowa 50450.
Comments / 0