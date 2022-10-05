Ronald H. Boysen, 70, rural Lake Mills, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Visitation for Ron will be held Monday, Oct. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11: a.m. at First Baptist Church, Forest City, with Pastor Paul M. Schaefer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Forest City American Legion Post #121 immediately following the service. Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

LAKE MILLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO