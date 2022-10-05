ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines

Pictured from left: Dr. Balaji Ramachandran, Geomatics program coordinator at Nicholls State University; Jonathan Dufrene, president of the Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors; Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation; Dr. Esra Tekdal Yilmaz, department head of Applied Sciences at Nicholls State University; Dr. John Dennis, assistant professor of Geomatics; Allison Clune, Nicholls First Lady; and Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President. Photo courtesy of Nicholls State University.
LOUISIANA STATE
Northampton County Schools to get a new interim superintendent

Rosa Atkins, a veteran Virginia educator with North Carolina roots, has been tapped by the State Board of Education to lead troubled Northampton County Schools. Atkins replaces Del Burns, a former Wake County superintendent, who was named interim superintendent of the district in December after the state board suspended Northampton County Schools (NCS) Superintendent Pamela Chamblee, citing state law that gives the board authority to do so if a district is perennially low-performing.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon speaks at an Oct. 7, 2022 "ask me anything" town hall in Oakland County | Laina G. Stebbins. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility

Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central Iowa filed for bankruptcy in January as part of the QHC Facilities chain...
IOWA STATE
Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast

Gov. Ron DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian updates in Volusia County on Oct 7, 2022. Credit: screenshot/Gov. Ron DeSantis Facebook. While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there.
FLORIDA STATE
Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants?

As Gov. Eric Holcomb makes trips abroad to attract economic development, advocates at home criticize Indiana for not doing enough to be welcoming to immigrants. (Photo from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Twitter) As Gov. Eric Holcomb participates on another international economic development trip this year, advocates at home wonder whether Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Yearlong banishment from a public meeting isn’t ‘reasonable’

A woman has been barred from attending Linn-Mar school board meetings for a year. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; background photo courtesy of Linn-Mar school district; sign by Canva) “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force.
IOWA STATE
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan wanted to be a teacher since she was in elementary school. But after achieving her dreams, she left the job in 2020 after six years due to stress. She now works remotely for Realestaged, a furniture staging company for real estate agencies. Photo courtesy of Arianna Dastvan. Arianna...
MARYLAND STATE
Public Safety
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin

In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
WISCONSIN STATE
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

Legal marijuana products are seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Eight years after Alaskan voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the state of Alaska has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana...
ALASKA STATE
TribCast: Stress, misinformation mount as midterm elections near

Todd Stallings looks through curbside voting information Monday at the elections office in Nacogdoches. (Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Pooja and...
TEXAS STATE
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer

Non-genetically modified soybeans represent a small percentage of what is grown in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
IOWA STATE

