Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25

We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State

Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Iowa State vs. K-State: how to watch, listen and tune in

After opening the season 3-0, Iowa State has dropped its last two games to begin Big 12 Conference play, and the Cyclones now sit at 3-2, with a ranked team coming to Ames. 20th-ranked Kansas State is the opponent this week, for a highly-anticipated night game at Jack Trice Stadium.
AMES, IA

