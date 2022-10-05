Read full article on original website
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings
After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Cavs. Confidential: Virginia reaches out to transfer QB, will welcome visitors to Grounds
Virginia recruiting is expected to pick up during the second half of the season, as the Cavaliers will host five home games at Scott Stadium - which means a chance to host.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25
We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
The Insider: Latest on UT quarterbacks and some perspective on the Red River Shootout
In this week's edition of The Insider, we zero in on UT's quarterback situation and some perspective on the Red River Shootout.
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State
Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Iowa State vs. K-State: how to watch, listen and tune in
After opening the season 3-0, Iowa State has dropped its last two games to begin Big 12 Conference play, and the Cyclones now sit at 3-2, with a ranked team coming to Ames. 20th-ranked Kansas State is the opponent this week, for a highly-anticipated night game at Jack Trice Stadium.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win: 'It's just keep swinging, keep swinging'
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It sure wasn't looking too hot for the Huskers at halftime. Shoot, all the way to the final snap in the victory formation, which was fumbled, there was stress involved. But Mickey Joseph's team ended up in the winner's circle, 14-13 over Rutgers on Friday night,...
